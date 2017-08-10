Entertainment
Homelessness in Britain expected to grow by 76 per cent in 10 years: What can Christians do to help?
Why I'm evangelical about Greenbelt – even the bits that aren't evangelical
Korean Christians beg Trump, Kim to step back from the brink
'Ecumenism of hate' row: Now 'befuddled' evangelical leader and Catholic bishop hit back
Franklin Graham's Operation Christmas Child volunteers killed in tragic Madagascar bus crash
'Welcome to our church': It's a lot harder than you think
Competitive Christianity: Are David's Tent and Newday targeting Soul Survivor?
The richest deacon in the Church? The fiery faith of St Lawrence of Rome
How seeds from a stranger became a symbol of hope
Game Of Thrones: Should Christians watch it?

'13 Reasons Why' season 2 release date, cast news: Seven new faces join growing roster

Sotero Nacional

Promotional poster for "13 Reasons Why."Facebook/13ReasonsWhy

The upcoming second season of "13 Reasons Why" will bring in seven new characters ranging from high school students to a litigator.

The "13 Reasons Why" cast will grow when it returns next year with the addition of Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O'Hara and Ben Lawson.

None of the actors are series regulars but a number of them will be featured prominently during the series' season 2 run. The new hires are a mixed group as some of them are seasoned actors while others are new to the entertainment industry.

Miller will play Sonya, an ambitious litigator who will be involved in the storyline when parents Olivia Baker (Kate Walsh) and Andy Baker (Brian d'Arcy James) file a lawsuit against the school of their deceased daughter, Hannah (Katherine Langford).

Winters will play Chloe, the beautiful new head cheerleader of Liberty High. She recently appeared in "Tyrant" and "Wicked City."

Newcomer Cass will portray Cyrus, a cynical high school student who students look up to, apparently. Alden will play Cyrus' sister Mackenzie, an outspoken, artsy girl. The actress has made appearances in "American Horror Story: Roanoke" and "Veep."

Logan will portray Nina, an esteemed track star hiding a secret. She was seen in "Teen Wolf" and "The Fosters." O'Hara will play Jackie, a warm and passionate advocate of bullying. She is a Broadway star and won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in 2015.

Lastly, Lawson will take on the role of Rick, the high school baseball coach. He was last seen in "Modern Family" and "Covert Affairs."

In related news, some of the actors from the first season attended the Pride parade in San Francisco back in June. The show was about standing up to bullying just as the parade was about tolerance and freedom of the individual despite gender, race or sexual orientation.

The first season of "13 Reasons Why" is currently available on Netflix and the second season is expected to arrive in 2018.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY