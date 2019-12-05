1,200 wooden crosses to remember those who have died from drugs

A Glasgow church is planting nearly 1,200 wooden crosses to remember people whose deaths were connected to drugs.

The memorial is being set up in the garden of Springburn Parish Church as a stark reminder of the tragic toll of substance abuse on families and communities.

Official figures show that there were 1,187 drug-related deaths in Scotland last year, up 27% on the previous year and the highest in the EU.

The 7-inch crosses have been made by recovering drug addicts and will be planted in the church garden ahead of a candlelit march through Springburn to remember victims of substance abuse.

The issue is close to the heart of Rev Brian Casey, the church's minister, who says that around a third of the 500 funerals he has conducted over the last five years have been for drug-related deaths.

He called Scotland's drug addiction problem a public health emergency.

"The time has come to break the stigma that drugs related deaths are always self-inflicted," he said.

"Addiction can affect anyone and most families will have experience of it.

"The walk will show that we all want change and improvement that leads to a drop in drug deaths and more understanding and facilities to help those who are living with addiction."