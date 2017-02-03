YouTube Temporarily Suspends SermonIndex; Founder Claims It Was 'Online Persecution'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The popular sermon channel SermonIndex was temporarily suspended recently from YouTube after it was accused of violating the video-sharing website's terms of agreement.

SermonIndex was shut down due to reportedly "deceptive practices and misleading content," according to Charisma News. When SermonIndex made an appeal to reinstate its channel, YouTube replied, "Thank you for your account suspension appeal. We have decided to keep your account suspended based on our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service."

SermonIndex officially started in December 2002, according to its website. It has uploaded over 5,000 videos that have received more than 35 million views and been embedded tens of thousands of times.

Fortunately for the channel, YouTube decided to reinstate its page on Feb. 1. They were offered this as explanation: "We have re-reviewed your account and have concluded that it is not in violation of our Terms of Service. Therefore, we have unsuspended your account. This means your account is once again active and operational, and in good standing."

SermonIndex founder Greg Gordon said he considers YouTube's shutdown a "direct act made by the enemy" and that they fell victim to "online persecution."

Gordon said he had a premonition of the shutdown, the same premonition he had in 2005 when he felt very ill. One day during that year, he found out that his website had been swamped with pornography posts. "Once I found out what was happening on the website and restored it, I suddenly felt better!" he said.

A few days ago, Gordon said he felt sick once again and even fainted, ending up in the emergency room of a hospital. It was that same night when the YouTube suspension happened.

Even though Donald Trump is now the president of the U.S. and is vowing to uphold religious freedom, Gordon believes things will get harder for Christians in America.

"Online persecution is easier to do, and [it] seems that the recourse or finding out the real truth can be hard. In China, this happens to believers in forms of monetary [means] and salaries, [as] higher paid jobs are only given to members of the communist party," he said. "Also those who are found running a house church are evicted from an apartment and their name put on a list, so finding a rental afterward in the same city can be hard. This is a more subtle form of persecution but effective."