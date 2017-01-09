You Were Born for This One Thing

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

All of us are born for a reason. All of us try to find our reason for existence in this universe, a reason why we were born in the conditions we were born into. We try all sorts of things, all sorts of activities we can do. But at the end of the day, the question remains:

"What was I born to do anyway?"

Born to Do Just One Thing

All of us have been born with all the innate potentials and capabilities that we can develop. Some of us have been born with a natural inclination to music, the arts, and even aesthetics. Some of us develop a likinf for the sciences and logic. Some would enjoy areas that others won't.

Many of us try to find our "calling" through the skills that we have. Some think that because they love to help people, God has called them to be health workers. Some who enjoy travel think God called them to become missionaries. Some even think they're simply called to be a minister's assistant!

But the truth is that no matter what the gifts you have received, no matter the skills or talents that you have, no matter the amount of creativity or lack of it in your life, we are all born to do just one thing:

We were born to do the will of God as His children.

Born for God's Purposes

All of us, no matter what the conditions during our birth, are born to do what God wants us to do. Ephesians 2:10 tells us,

"For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, so that we should walk in them."

This verse tells us that we, who have come to put our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, are God's workmanship designed for deeds that please Him. We weren't born to please people, nor were we born to become walking accidents.

We were born because God had a purpose for us.

"You brought my inner parts into being; You wove me in my mother's womb ... Your eyes saw me unformed, yet in Your book all my days were written, before any of them came into being." (Psalm 139:13,16)

Living for What You Were Born for

Friends, we must understand that God already had a purpose for us before He made us. A purpose always comes before the invention, and same goes for us: God had a purpose, a role for you to fill in – and that's why He created you. He created you so that His purposes could be fulfilled.

Before any of us could ever live the purpose for that which God created us for, however, we have to be in Christ Jesus. Only in Christ can we become God's workmanship for good works. When we are saved by Christ, we are empowered to do the good that God has designed us for.

Would you want to do the good thing God has made you for? Then come to Jesus. He is the Lord you should be following.