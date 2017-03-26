You can still find hope when everyone else feels hopeless

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Hope has the potential to either be the best or worst thing that can ever happen to you today. Hope is a powerful force that drives us to persevere and succeed, but it can also be the source of great disappointment when expectations are not met.

But as uncertain as hope can be generally, we can be sure that no hope placed in Christ will ever turn up false.

When the uncertainties of this world catch us off guard and when no one else seems to have hope, we may often find it more beneficial for us to abandon hope as well.

Hope, however, is not a "majority-wins" deal. All throughout the Bible we see stories of men and women who hoped even when all hope seemed lost—and God pulled them through. I am reminded of the story of David whose hope was in God when he faced Goliath. When even the bravest soldiers found no hope, a young shepherd boy displayed the power that came when he had God on his side.

Psalm 42:5 says, "Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you in turmoil within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation."

Hope can easily be lost in trying times. But there is promise that in God we can always put our hope, and we will never be put to shame.

That's not to say that all we want will come to us. But we can be assured that God works all things for the good of those who love Him (Romans 8:28).

That also doesn't mean we won't have trials and difficulties. But even in the deepest darkness, God walks with us and guides us.

And of all hope, there is none that compares to that hope that is in Christ Jesus. Ephesians 1:18-19 tells us, "I pray also that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you, the riches of his glorious inheritance in the saints, and his incomparably great power for us who believe."

There is no assurance that our life will be easy, but a life lived in the hope of Christ will always be full and lasting because though our life may end here on earth, eternity still awaits us. Ten or a hundred thousand years from now, we will all be looking back and saying that all hope in Christ was never in vain.

Who do you find hope in? When we put our hope on people or even ourselves, then our hope can turn up false every now and then. But hope in Christ will never be in vain. He can and will come through for us every time and any time.