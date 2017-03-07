XXX Church Warns That Pornography Distorts People's Views Of Themselves

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Continuous indulgence in porn might alter the brains of people hooked to it, affecting the way they think, XXX Church has warned.

"Study after study has shown the biological effects of a pornography addiction and how it alters brain chemistry," Zachary Horner wrote on the website of the online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions.

"It becomes not just a craving that needs a fix like a drug, but images force their way into your mind and stay there, nearly impossible to get out," he said.

Because of this chemical alteration, Horner warned that porn users will begin to define themselves by how they think about women and sex. Even though this is just an emotional reaction, he warned that it has a major effect on one's life.

"Since pornography is not just something we do occasionally but often becomes an addictive pursuit, it becomes something we identify ourselves by. We may not say it to others, but it's how we view ourselves," he explained.

When this happens, users tend to get depressed and give in to stress. Horner personally shared that he was anxious all the time when he was hooked on porn, and he felt like a worthless individual undeserving of God's love.

"Your definition of yourself often strays from an objective evaluation to believing untrue things – 'I'm not worth much/anything' or 'I suck at life' or 'God must hate me,'" he said. "Depression causes thoughts and feelings like that to become primary in the minds of porn addicts and greatly affects how they define themselves."

In every porn addict's recovery journey, they must constantly remind themselves about the truth. Horner said the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 12:9 really helped him understand God's great love. Because of this, he was able to shake off his porn addiction. The verse reads: "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness."

"It reminds me that God can use me despite my lack of qualification, and many reasons to be disqualified," he explained. When porn addiction enters our life, we can view ourselves that way, that we have nothing to offer, that we are useless. My friends, it is not so. Fight back against these ways that porn distorts your view of yourself."

Meanwhile, former porn addict Frank Honess earlier said that his life became so much better without porn because he learned to develop true intimacy with God. He also came up with healthy ways to cope with feelings of stress, anger, loneliness, sadness, and fatigue.