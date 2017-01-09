XXX Church Warns People Against Online 'Click Baits'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pastor Craig Gross from XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, is warning people against online click baits.

In an article posted on the ministry's website, Gross wrote that click baits are everywhere — even on social media. Every time people open their Facebook pages, the click bait will appear at every third ad, he said. "If it has a shocking or outrageous title and sounds too good to be true or fake, it is CLICK BAIT," he added.

Click baits carry intriguing headlines such as "17 Incredible Women, You Won't Believe Exist," or "When the Crowd Noticed, They Went Crazy," or even "Ezekiel Elliot's Girlfriend is Actually Gorgeous."

Gross said he believes men when they say they don't want to look at porn. "I write this just to explain that there are times when its seems like men don't stand a chance," he said. "Most men, I believe want to honor their wife. They don't want to click."

However, the temptation presented by click baits are sometimes too difficult to ignore. Personally, Gross said he was able to resist the lure of click baits because he thought of how his wife would view him.

"I debated whether or not to click on the hot golfer with her boobs coming out of her tank top," he said. "Then I realized something. What I realized was that I was on my wife's computer, and the next time she got online and started typing in a URL into the browser, I didn't want her to see that I was reading about the hot golfer. She knows I don't follow golf and that would not be good."

While he managed to win that battle, Gross said people still need to keep their guards up because click baits have much higher returns on investment compared to normal ads. That's why some websites will continue to promote it.

"They get more money... and at the end of the day, ESPN and other online sites don't care about their readers, they care about money. They will use whatever they can to get people to click. It's a shame, but it's reality," he said. "Marketers (and the enemy) know how easy it is to click, and they know what they need to put in front of men to get the click."