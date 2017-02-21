XXX Church Shares The 2 Truths About Marriage That Every Couple Must Know

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Some couples approach marriage with an idealistic view, and mistakenly assume that things will be smooth-sailing after they tie the knot. Others apply a more realistic approach and anticipate that there will be a lot of bumps along the road.

Whatever their approach might be, XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, says there are two truths that every couple must acknowledge about marriage.

Writing on the ministry's website, Melissa Ruff says she used to believe marriage was like a fairy tale. It was only when she accepted these two truths that she saw an improvement in her marriage.

First, Ruff says she realised that only God can complete her. "The idea of someone coming in, sweeping you off your feet and completing your life is absurd. But, that is exactly what I thought was going to happen when I got married. I put my identity in my marriage and my spouse," she says. "Any time our marriage didn't go the way I thought it should – or any time my spouse disappointed me – I personally felt like a failure."

When people put their identity in God, Ruff says they would feel loved and wanted no matter how crappy things might get. She says people should not base their happiness on their spouses because doing so would create an unnecessary strain in their marriage.

"Only God can truly bring you to that place of wholeness. Only God can give you all you long for. Once I placed my identity in God, I was free. And guess what? So was my husband," she says. "We were able to enjoy one another knowing that it was going to be alright – even when we mess up – because we are not responsible for completing one another's identity."

The second truth Ruff revealed is that marriage equals service. According to her, a happy and healthy marriage does not come easily, and it requires work from both the husband and wife.

Ruff says every couple needs to lovingly serve one another " to the point of dying to our own selfishness." She admits this is hard to do, but the pay-off is great because marriages grow stronger. When people serve each other out of love, even though they don't really like each other, they are learning to embrace God's love.

"That is what makes us closer to God. That is what makes our marriages stronger and that's what will improve your marriage," she said.

Earlier, XXX Church also dished out how to have great sex in a marriage. Pastor Craig Gross said sex requires give and take, and every couple needs to talk about their personal needs and wants. "Talk together about what's going on. Don't be afraid of that conversation. Don't avoid it either," he said. "Sex takes work. Sex is complicated. Sex takes both of you."