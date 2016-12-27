XXX Church Shares 3 Ways Wives Can Help Their Porn-Addicted Husbands on Their Road to Recovery

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It isn't easy for porn addicts to confess their hidden secrets to their loved ones, but it's no less easy for the spouses of addicts to hear about their partner's porn addiction.

Melissa Ruff from XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, wrote on their website that when her husband confessed his porn addiction, her first reaction "was a ball of feelings including anger, frustration, hurt, and insecurity."

But instead of dwelling on these emotions, Ruff said it's important for wives to choose to love their spouse through their recovery. She then shared three ways wives can demonstrate their love for their husbands as they try to let go of their past sinful ways.

First, Ruff said wives must choose to trust their husbands. "I know that trusting your spouse right now seems like the exact opposite thing that you should do. Trusting my husband at that moment seemed impossible," she admitted. "However, he had fessed up and chosen to get help, so he needed to feel that he was capable of my trust again."

Complete trust does not happen overnight, added Ruff, but to start building trust again, partners of erring spouses need to be intentional about demonstrating their trust every single day.

Next, Ruff said wives should be intimate with their husbands. Even though it might be the last thing wives want to do with their husbands, she warned that withholding intimacy from one's spouse will only increase distance in the marriage.

"Let me be clear here, I am not telling you to 'grin and bear' it or to 'take one for the team.' I know that is how I felt when people would tell me to have sex with my husband at that point," she explained. "What I am saying is that intimacy is an incredibly important part of marriage and you should work together to create the closest intimacy possible. That includes having sex. Pray together before having sex and then have sex."

By bringing God into the centre of the marriage, Ruff said couples will be surprised how they will enjoy sex and increase their closeness.

Lastly, Ruff said prayer is a vital step in ensuring one's spouse's recovery. "God changes hearts, and changed hearts means changed behavior. When we are able to change our behavior, recovery, healing and joy can and will happen," she guaranteed.

Personally, Ruff said her husband is a totally changed man. He became a man who loves the Lord and in turn, became a man who loves his wife the way the Lord loves. She herself has changed as well, and she is now more capable of trust, forgiveness and grace.

"Actively choose to love your spouse. Work together through prayer, trust, and intimacy. It is going to be challenging work (believe me, I know!) but it will be worth it. Watch God take your darkest hour and turn it into something beautiful like he did for me and my husband. Don't give up. Show up," she urged.