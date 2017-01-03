XXX Church Shares 3 Reasons Why Porn Hurts a Spouse's Self-Esteem

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nobody likes the feeling of being replaced, especially in a marriage. So when a man is hooked on porn, it creates a vacuum that sucks the life out of his partner.

Melissa Ruff from XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, confessed that she suffered a great deal when her husband was looking at porn regularly.

"Porn hurts your spouse's self-esteem; in fact, his pornography addiction led to the downfall of my own self-esteem and worth," she wrote on their website. "Face it: many women are already prone to feeling poorly about themselves and comparing themselves to other women. Add your husband yearning to look at other women and you have a recipe for a crumbling self-image."

Ruff cited three reasons why porn addiction hurts a spouse's self-esteem.

First, porn feels like competition. Whenever her own husband was looking at porn, Ruff would feel the need to compete for his attention.

"I thought that if he needed porn to be satisfied then I was not doing enough," she explained. "I tried to 'win' his affection back by attempting to imitate what he liked to watch. In essence, I thought I needed to look like a porn star and act like a porn star just so he would notice me."

Second, Ruff said porn causes affected spouses to feel inadequate. Whenever people feel the need to indulge in porn, they make their spouses feel like they are not good enough for intimacy.

For Ruff, she tried losing weight, putting on makeup everyday, and even dressing sexily. But none of her efforts mattered because her husband would still feel the need to watch porn. "Eventually, the feeling of inadequacy led me to believe that I had no worth; no worth as a wife, a woman, a mother, a friend, a person. The feeling of never being enough crushed my self-esteem," she said.

And lastly, pornography addiction leads the individual to see other people as sexualised objects. When her husband was hooked on porn, Ruff said he viewed sex not as a way to connect to one's spouse but to fulfill his personal desires.

"I spoke with my husband recently about this aspect of porn addiction. He said when he was looking at porn, it didn't feel like the performers were real people," she shared. "He said that, to him, watching porn was basically watching body parts. When people are stripped down to only being seen as body parts, dehumanisation begins."

Ruff warned that when self-esteem has been torn down, it can be very difficult to build it back up. This is why people need to consider their spouse's welfare before they even consider looking at porn. For those who are already hooked, Ruff said redemption is waiting with God's help.

"Porn addiction causes more damage to the people around you than you think. But there is hope and there can be healing, my husband and I are proof of that! So don't give up," she urged.