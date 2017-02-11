XXX Church Pastor Craig Gross Explains Why The New 'Fifty Shades Darker' Movie Is Not A Love Story

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jamie Dornan (left) as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele in a scene from 'Fifty Shades Darker.' (Facebook/Fifty Shades Darker 2017)

The new "Fifty Shades Darker" movie is out, and people, mostly women, are lining up in movie theatres to see how Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) will live out their love story.

But Pastor Craig Gross from XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping porn and sex addicts, believes "Fifty Shades Darker" is not a veritable love story, and that the two lead characters would actually be better off far away from one another.

"The thing that stood out to me all revolved around two people in a relationship who can't communicate with one another, so instead they just have sex," he wrote on the ministry's website.

But sex does not solve problems, said Gross. Anastasia demands answers about Grey's life, but he feels extremely uncomfortable talking about his past, so they just jump to bed and sleep together, he said. "Fifty Shades Darker" appears to impart the message that sex can solve any relationship woe, but Gross said that's not applicable in real life.

"Sex isn't a band-aid, and in this movie you only see them having sex instead of communicating. Anastasia engages in crazier sex than she is typically comfortable with in hopes that Christian will open up more, but he never does," he said.

Advertisement

He is saddened that no one in Grey or Anastasia's lives was even brave enough to tell them they are not right for each other. Sadly, Gross said that is the same case in today's society — people are too uncomfortable discussing hard truths.

More often than not, dysfunctional people mistakenly assume that marriage will solve all of their issues. So they blindly get married thinking they would live happily ever after. But Gross said these relationships are not meant to last.

"You know how many dumb things I have heard from people who told me their pastor found out they were living together or having sex and then just said, 'Let me just marry you right now so you can stop living in sin.' DUMB," he said. "Marriage, like I said about sex on my first point, doesn't solve your problems."

Earlier, Gross wrote a review about the first film, "Fifty Shades of Grey" and said that it made him really mad because the sex shown in the movie is violent and the relationship Grey had with Anastasia is unhealthy and unrealistic.

"If he was broke, ugly, and had a hard drive of porn instead of a 'playroom' in his house, every women reading this would be freaked out enough to stay away from him forever. The books and movie have painted a sick disturbed man as a sex symbol that many, many women have gone crazy over," he said.