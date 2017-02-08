XXX Church Offers Tips To Couples Who Think Their Sex Lives Are Bad Or Dysfunctional

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christians believe that nothing should ever interfere in "the sacred union between a husband and a wife."

Unfortunately, this belief has caused a lot of married couples to suffer from bad or dysfunctional sex, according to XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions.

"While that line of thinking is biblical, it also often gets twisted until people think it means that even if things suck, under no circumstances should you bring it up and threaten the delicate balance of your relationship," Carl Thomas wrote on their website.

Thomas said he has talked to married people who are frustrated with their sex lives because they feel they don't have any freedom in their relationship to push the issue.

"But being silent is not going to help your marriage. It will only hurt it. Not having the guts to challenge your spouse on certain topics will not strengthen your unity; it will just breed discontent and resentment," he said.

Thomas said the Bible made it clear husbands and wives should be having sex with one another, but unhappy spouses should not just grin and bear the intimacy if they are not enjoying it. As embarrassing as the talk might be, Thomas said couples should be brave enough to discuss their personal wants and needs.

"I know that sounds a little harsh, but let's be honest: sex should be enjoyed, not endured," he said. "Listen, culture and porn have artificially elevated our expectations about what 'great sex' should look like. But bad sex is just bad. You can't blame porn for that one. So what can you do about it? Talk about this stuff."

Meanwhile, Today's Christian Woman also has a couple of advice on how married couples can enjoy their sex lives. God is the greatest proponent in pleasure in marriage, so it's best to adhere to His Word, according to Dr. Juli Slattery.

"Using the Bible as a reference guide for decisions will make you wise in discerning good from evil even when something seems like a gray area," she said.