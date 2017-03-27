XXX Church explains how porn addicts can rebuild their integrity

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Pixabay)

Whenever people dabble with porn, they inadvertently lose the integrity they hold with their loved ones. Their spouses feel betrayed, and their friends and church members feel let down.

But XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions, believes there's a way for porn addicts to reclaim their integrity. Carey Nieuwhof wrote on their website that integrity is more than just doing the right thing since it's also about character-building.

How does one achieve this? First, Nieuwhof says people need to be ruthlessly honest with themselves. "Of all the lies we tell, the ones we tell ourselves are the most deadly. Question your motives. Stop justifying what you know to be wrong. Stop excusing yourself," she says.

Next, people need to seek wise counsel. Because people have personal blind spots, it would be helpful if they have someone else to point out their mistakes and give them honest feedback regarding their recovery from porn, she says.

Nieuwhof points out that it's also important for addicts to make a decision to honour God instead of pleasing themselves and other people.

Advertisement

"Doing the right thing is not always easy, and sometimes it's not the popular thing. Honoring God is not the same as believing you are always right and everyone else is wrong – it simply means you are going to live with a long view of what to do, informed by scripture," she says.

With God as their priority, people would most likely choose to have longer-term gain and endure short-term pain, she says.

Meanwhile, Forest Benedict offered advice for spouses dealing with their loved ones' porn addiction. Benedict says it's tough for any man or woman to realise that they only come second to porn. He says the key is for them to have a good support system.

"Finding a supportive group in a confidential setting is fundamental. Finding a group that sees the experience as 'trauma,' not a 'co-dependency' issue, will be essential," he says.

At the same time, Benedict discourages spouses from attacking their partners with mean and degrading language. "Since addiction is fueled by shame, belittling words only make the situation worse," he adds.