Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 release date rumors: Redmi Pro successor to come 'by the end of this month'; MediaTek processor onboard

While the world awaits the release of Chinese mobile tech giant Xiaomi's next flagship, the Mi 6, reports of an upcoming Redmi Pro 2 have surfaced – and they say the new smartphone might be coming sooner than we think.

It is believed that Xiaomi will release the successor to the Mi 5 in April, and it will sell it at a higher price compared to its predecessor. Now, rumors are claiming that the Chinese tech firm will be releasing the successor to the Redmi Pro by the end of this month, reports GizmoChina.

The Redmi Pro, released last year, was the first Xiaomi smartphone to boast of a dual-lens camera. Although earlier reports said the Redmi Pro 2 would do away with that set up and instead adopt a single-lens camera (a 12MP Sony IMX362 single sensor mounted at the back side of the phone), new reports say the upcoming smartphone will retain the dual-lens set up. This is because of the rumored MediaTek Helio P25 chipset inside it, which offers enhanced support for dual cameras.

Other specs

Xiaomi has also decided to beef up the Redmi Pro 2's battery. While the Redmi Pro has a 4,050mAh battery, the Redmi Pro 2 is believed to have a 4,500mAh battery allowing for longer use. With the display size remaining at 5.5 inches, users can expect to have more hours of usage before needing another charge. It is also rumored that the Redmi Pro 2 will come in an all-metal body, complemented by 2.5D curved glass.

Pricing

According to a leak on Chinese social website Weibo, Xiaomi will be releasing two variants for the Redmi Pro 2. First there's a 4GB RAM model with 64GB of internal storage space. Then there's an even better 6GB RAM model with 128GB internal storage space. If the leak is true, fans can get the 4GB model for 1,599 yuan (about US$231) and the 6GB model for 1,799 yuan (about US$260).