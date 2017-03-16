Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 release date: New handset keeps dual-camera setup; likely to launch by month's end?

Following the success of the Redmi Pro, which was Xiaomi's first handset to sport a dual-camera setup, the Chinese mobile company is rumored to unveil the device's successor, the Redmi Pro 2, very soon.

Xiaomi is said to be working on a so-called Redmi Pro 2, which is a new and improved version of its predecessor launched in 2016. Apart from the dual-camera setup, last year's Redmi Pro handset features a 5.5-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, is available in three storage and RAM variants, and runs on MediaTek's Helio x-20 deca-core processor.

According to some rumors, the Redmi Pro 2 will feature a 1080p active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) 2.5D curved glass display, all-metal body design, and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras equipped with 25mm wide-angle lens, Sony IMX362 sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. This is in contrast to previous leaks that said the upcoming handset will be ditching the dual-camera configuration that its predecessor had.

As reported on GizmoChina, some leaks are also saying that the smartphone will have a 4,500 mAh battery, will come in different RAM variants with 4G B and 6 GB options, will be available in different storage variants with 64 GB and 128 GB options, and will run on a MediaTek's Helio P25 processor, which is suitable for smartphones with dual cameras. With the processor's architecture, the smartphone will be able to produce high-quality images. Other rumors suggest that the new handset is going to run on a Snapdragon 660 processor, but the former may be more likely.

The same publication also states that there is a big chance for the Redmi Pro 2 to be released by the end of March, ahead of the Mi 6 launch, which is scheduled for next month. Also, the estimated price is said to be not more than $300.

Apart from these leaks and rumors, there are no other details available for Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone. There has yet to be an official announcement for the mobile company regarding the actual specs, features, design, and release date of the so-called Redmi Pro 2.