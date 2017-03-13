Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 release date, specs news: Mi Mix 2 to come with thinner bezels

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new report says Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Mix 2 smartphone will have a bigger screen-to-body ratio, making it almost bezel-less and even more beautiful.

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun said in a Weibo post that he is again working with French designer Philippe Starck, the same designer who worked on the Mi Mix. While Jun didn't explicitly mention the Mi Mix 2, it is very likely that they are working on the successor to the famed smartphone.

Xiaomi's Mi Mix was a smartphone that had an impressive 91.3% screen-to-body ratio, making it a device with perhaps the widest screen for its body (GSM Arena, however, notes that it's only 83%). Now, a report from China claims that Xiaomi is planning to introduce a newer Mi Mix with an even wider display, one that boasts of 93% screen-to-body ratio.

According to Chinese website MyDrivers.com (via GizmoChina), Xiaomi is going to equip the new Mi Mix 2 with a curved Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode (AMOLED) display that covers up to 93% of the front of the device, up from the previous 91.3% (or 83%). If true, this means the Mi Mix 2 will have a wider display and thinner bezels in a small body.

MyDrivers also claims that Xiaomi will retain the ceramic body design, and its bone conduction audio technology. It is also likely that Xiaomi will keep on using Elliptic Labs' ultrasound technology so that it can make thinner bezels for the Mi Mix 2, Digital Trends reported.

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Mi Mix 2 in November this year. So far, this is the only rumor with regards to the Mi Mix 2.Stay tuned for more updates.

The battle for wider displays and zero bezels gets tougher and tougher with each device introduced in the market. If this report rings true, it seems that the bezels for LG's upcoming flagship, the G6, will look real fat with a 80% screen-to-body ratio.