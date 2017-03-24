Xiaomi Mi 6 updates: New photo leak shows black variant, with features similar to Mi Note 2
Xiaomi's upcoming flagship has been constantly in the rumor mill for quite some time now, with new images for Mi 6 leaking once again this week.
A new photo leak surfaced on the internet pertaining to Xiaomi Mi 6. The image is not very clear, but it looks like a glossy black version of the alleged upcoming flagship. It has chamfered edges that look similar to the design of Xiaomi Mi Note 2, which is in line with one of the rumors mentioned about Xiaomi Mi 6 before.
Aside from this, the image shows a small home button at the bottom of the device, as well as a dual camera at the back, which are consistent with the speculations indicated for Xiaomi Mi 6 before. However, there is no way to verify the authenticity of the photos, as those may also just be a rendered version of the device.
Xiaomi Mi 6 is constantly under discussion, with several rumors and speculations made about the flagship device. Just last week, there were rumors that Xiaomi Mi 6 will come in three different variants with different release dates.
Based on the information leak, Xiaomi will carry the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. However, because of the agreement between Samsung and Xiaomi, the rest of the smartphone makers will only be able to get Snapdragon 835 in May.
With this, there are rumors that Xiaomi will be releasing the base model of Mi 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 next month and the premium variant with the Snapdragon 835 processor later on. However, there are also contradicting speculations that the Chinese company will just wait for May for the release of all the models.
Even the specifications of Xiaomi Mi 6 are not confirmed. The upcoming device is anticipated to come with Quad high-definition (HD) 2K organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screen. The base model may come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, while the higher tier may carry 6 GB of RAM along with 256 GB of internal storage.
To date, Xiaomi remains tight-lipped despite all the leaks and rumors made about Xiaomi Mi 6.
-
Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
'God is tempting me'; 'It's God's fault'; 'The devil made me do it.' We use many creative excuses to rationalise our sin!
-
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel says people should remove 'stigma' on faith-based films
Hollywood actor Mike Vogel is best remembered for playing the role of Deputy Zack Shelby in "Bates Motel" and Dale "Barbie" Barbara in "Under the Dome." This time around, he will be playing atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in the new faith-based film called "The Case for Christ."
- Persevering when times are tough: 6 scriptures to help you keep going
- Is it ever God's fault when we sin?
- Music in church can be a battlefield. So what's the point of it?
- In His Grip: A guide to Christian email sign-offs
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- #PrayForLondon plead religious leaders after 4 die, 20 injured in terror attack
- Jonathan Edwards: 11 quotes from the legendary American preacher
- Why won't Sainsbury's stock this Christian Easter egg?
- Do social media and TV show us the world as it really is? Not according to Pope Francis
- Newly restored tomb of Christ may be on the brink of 'catastrophic' collapse
- Resisting evil: How should Christians respond to the Westminster attack?
- 'God's not through with you' – Rex Tillerson took the job as Secretary of State because his wife told him to
- WATCH: Little girl goes viral when she steals the Pope's hat
- Bishop of Leeds on Westminster attack: Abbey represented 'hope amid the worst of human depravity'
- 'Hand of God' appears in the sky; netizens believe it's a 'miracle'