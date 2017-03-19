Xiaomi Mi 6 rumors: Snapdragon 835 hold-up may push premium Xiaomi Mi 6 launch to May
There are rumors that Chinese company Xiaomi will be releasing three variants of its latest flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 6. These devices are believed to come with different chipsets and release dates.
The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and is speculated to be launched next month. However, Samsung had an agreement with the manufacturer of the said processor, in which the Korean company is to receive the first shipments of the Snapdragon 835 before other companies. This means that other industry players that will use the same chipset in their devices will have to wait for a few more weeks after the first shipments to get the chipset.
With this, a recent leak reveals that Xiaomi will release the base model of the Mi 6 with the Snapdragon 821 chipset next month. After which, the Chinese company will release the high-end variant in May with the Snapdragon 835 processor.
Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Xiaomi will simply wait for May and release both the premium and base models at the same time. The high-end Xiaomi Mi 6 will come with the Snapdragon 835 processor, while the base variant is speculated to be engineered with the MediaTek Helio X30 chipset instead. As for the third variant, perhaps a mid-tier Xiaomi Mi 6, no speculations have been made regarding the handset yet.
As for other specifications of Xiaomi Mi 6, the upcoming device is believed to come with Quad HD 2K organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display screen, along with curved edge design. The base variant may come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, while the premium tier may carry 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is also speculated to house a dual camera and a 4000 mAh battery.
At this point, Xiaomi is yet to release its official update regarding the matter. With this, it is still best to wait for the announcement of the Chinese company regarding its upcoming flagship.
