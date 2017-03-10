Xiaomi Mi 6 release date, specs rumors: New flagship to launch April 16; price unconfirmed yet

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Chinese mobile giant Xiaomi is expected to release its newest flagship smartphone, the Mi 6, quite soon. So far, the tech company has successfully kept the Mi 6 under cover, leaving fans guessing what the device will feature. Here are some possible specs and the possible release date, according to the rumor mill.

Specs

While we have no official statement from the Chinese giant, rumors about the Mi 6 abound on the internet. Xiaomi might surprise the mobile world with a power-packed smartphone at a fairly attractive price.

According to the good guys at GizmoChina, the Mi 6 might come in two variants, a regular model with a glass/metal body, and a premium one with a ceramic body, just like what Xiaomi did with the Mi 5 Pro and Mi Mix. While both versions have a 5.2-inch display, one version will have 1080p resolution and the other will have 2K.

Under the hood, the Mi 6 might sport the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. If true, the Mi 6 will be the first Chinese smartphone to use the powerful processor, the same one that Samsung will allegedly use in the upcoming Galaxy S8.

Advertisement

Phone Arena, however, notes that since the Korean tech company has secured the initial supply of the SD835s, Xiaomi might opt to use its own processor unveiled recently, the Surge S1.

The Surge S1 is the same processor that powers the newly-released Mi 5c. It's an octa-core processor, boasting four 2.2GHz Cortex-A53 cores to handle the heavy work and four 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 for the light tasks. It is backed by the Mali T-860 MP4 GPU.

The Mi 6 is believed to sport 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB internal storage space. While there's no rumor of a 6GB RAM version, there's a possibility that there will be a 6GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage space model at launch time.

Release date

If the reports are true, Xiaomi will announce the Mi 6 to the public on April 16. According to analysts, Xiaomi will sell the Mi 6 at a higher price compared to the Mi 5, and so fans should expect to shell out more than $290 at launch time.