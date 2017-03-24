Xbox One news: Games with Gold April 2017 free games list predictions, rumors; 'Ark Survival Evolved' update now live
April is fast approaching, and Xbox players with Gold-level memberships are hyped up for what's to come in the Games with Gold roster in the coming month.
If Microsoft follows its announcement pattern, it is possible that the Games with Gold April 2017 free games list for Xbox One will be revealed anytime this week. Last month's free games roster was announced on the 22nd, so players are expecting the list to come out soon.
Although the month of April is just a few days away, there have been no leaks yet as to the possible titles that will be included in the lineup. However, according to The Bitbag, gamers are hoping that they can play on their consoles titles such as "Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor," which is the "Lord of the Rings" prequel; "Shadow Warrior," a first-person shooter game featuring a modern ninja warrior; "Syberia 2," which is the sequel to "Syberia," a third-person puzzle-solving game; and "South Park: Stick of Truth," a role-playing video game based on the popular animated TV show. These are just a few of the titles predicted, not officially announced, to be included in the Games with Gold April 2017 free games roster.
In the meantime, players can still collect the March 2017 free games "Layers of Fear," "Evolve Ultimate Edition," and "Heavy Weapon" for the remaining days of this month. While both "Layers of Fear" and "Heavy Weapon" will be removed from the free games list by the end of March, players can still download "Evolve Ultimate Edition" until April 15.
In other news, the "Ark Survival Evolved" update is now live on Xbox One, according to Express UK. This has reportedly been confirmed by game developer Studio Wildcard. The Xbox One version was launched just hours after the PlayStation 4 patch was released. Initially, Xbox users will have to download 19 GB of "Ark Survival Evolved" data before they can get another update.
