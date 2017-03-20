XBox One Backwards Compatibility games list update brings in four new titles, including 'Street Fighter IV'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The list of available titles for XBox One Backward Compatibility has just got bigger after Microsoft added four new titles.

Three out out of four of the new crop are actually Microsoft-published arcade games, including the arcade "Madballs Babo: Invasion" that was originally published back in 2009. The 'Babo' is actually an armored sphere that players can use to crush their enemies. Nothing complicated but lots of fun.

Then there's a game that offers a fun arcade take on poker, the 2008 puzzle game "Poker Smash" which offers seven unique game modes and eleven immersive environments, as well as the chance to go up against others in the "Poker Smash" community.

Then there's the action-puzzle game "Luxor 2", which as you can guess from the title has an Egyptian setting. The object of the game is to defeat Set, the Egyptian god of chaos, and his cohorts who have been terrorizing ancient Egypt.

But the crowning glory of the four new additions is the cult classic fighting game from Capcom, "Street Fighter IV," which is just as acclaimed now as it was when it first released back in 2008. Since it's release, it has gone on to sell more than 3.4 million units.

Fans might remember that in addition to the classic franchise characters like Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and Guile, "Street Fighter IV" also introduced several new characters to the series, including Crimson Viper, Abel, El Fuerte, and Rufus.

But Xbox gamers who were hoping for something a little bigger and better than these four new offerings may feel a little disappointed.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" has been on the wishlist for some time now but head of Xbox One Backward Compatibility, Bill Stillwell, has poured more cold water on the prospects of it coming soon.

He recently elaborated about the release schedule on Twitter, saying that biweekly releases of titles each month were "unlikely" and that while he was "confident" in this year's release plans, it wasn't his place to say more than that.

As to whether gamers would be getting the long-awaited big titles, he teased there would be some big releases in the "near future" but explained that it would be "a heavily orchestrated event."

Reading between the lines, his comments suggested they weren't working on such an event right now.

"Publishers often have target dates that coincide with other initiatives, such as sales, or related titles, and they want to maximize release. We also have long­term business relationships and want them to continue to deliver great new games to the console for many years. It makes no sense to jeopardize that business relationship for a short term boost," he said.