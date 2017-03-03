Xbox Games With Gold March 2017 Update: 4 New Games to be Added, Details on New Xbox Game Pass Revealed
Xbox Games with Gold March 2017 titles will go live next week, which means old games will be replaced by a new batch for this month thanks to the Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program.
According to reports, four new games will be added to the Xbox Games with Gold roster for this month. The list kicks off with "Layers of "Fear," a psychological horror video game which will be available for the whole month. Next is the shooting game "Evolve Ultimate Edition," which is free for players staring March 16 to April 15. Xbox 360 hits "Borderlands 2" and "Heavy Weapon" are also in the roster of free games that will be available. The former will be open for players beginning March 1 to 15, while the latter can be accessed starting March 16 to 31.
In other news, Microsoft unveiled the new Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday. Similar to Netflix, the said pass is a subscription service for Xbox One that allows members to access a catalog of free Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles. Following its reveal, some fans were concerned about how it will affect the Games With Gold program's future. Microsoft released a press statement about the service via Kotaku and clarified that Xbox Game Pass and Games With Gold will are different from each other, but both services will continue to be available for all players.
"Games with Gold is an added benefit specific to Xbox Live Gold members that rewards players with two to four free games each month to enjoy," a Microsoft rep said. "Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that gives you unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible games for Xbox One for $9.99 USD per month," the rep added.
The rep went on to explain that while Xbox Live Gold is not a requirement for Xbox Game Pass, it is needed for multiplayer games found in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The Xbox Game Pass will officially arrive this spring but people can now test it out through the Xbox Insider Program.
-
Franklin Graham On Gay Movie Scenes: 'Say No To Disney'
Franklin Graham says: 'I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy—he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started.'
-
Disney Animated TV Series 'Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil' Airs Its First Gay Kiss Scene
The Disney entertainment conglomerate has caved in to the LGBT agenda and decided to feature a same-sex kissing scene in its animated series "Star vs. the Forces of Evil."
- 10 Great Pictures Of The Holy Land
- Franklin Graham On Gay Movie Scenes: 'Say No To Disney'
- 7 Things That Happen At Every Christian Conference Seminar
- Talk About Jesus, Not About How The Archbishop Voted On Brexit, Bishop Tells Christians
- MP 'Not Embarrassed' By Ash Wednesday Display Of Her Christian Faith On TV
- 'The Shack' Star Octavia Spencer Defends Film From Critics, Says It 'Dispenses With Conventional Images Of God'
- Patti Boulaye: The Star Of Stage And Screen On How Her 'Awesome God' Has Opened Doors For Her
- Advancing Years, Declining Powers: Does Dark, Violent 'Logan' Have A Message For The Church?
- Will Life Be Better Without Porn? Former Christian Sex Addict Shares His Answer To XXX Church
- 10 Great Pictures Of The Holy Land
- Fears For Abducted Malaysian Pastor After Son Says He May Have Been Murdered
- Top UK Major General Who Is A Christian Praises Donald Trump's Defence Team
- Pastor And Four Churchgoers Accused Of Pushing 'Possessed' Woman Into Bonfire Before She Died From Burns
- ISIS Tells Militants Cannibalism Of Non-Muslims Is OK, Instructs Them How To Cook And Eat Human Remains
- Jesus Tomb Now Free Of Iron Cage That Has Protected It From Collapse For 70 Years As Part Of Renovation