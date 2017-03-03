Xbox Games With Gold March 2017 Update: 4 New Games to be Added, Details on New Xbox Game Pass Revealed

Xbox Games with Gold March 2017 titles will go live next week, which means old games will be replaced by a new batch for this month thanks to the Xbox Backwards Compatibility Program.

According to reports, four new games will be added to the Xbox Games with Gold roster for this month. The list kicks off with "Layers of "Fear," a psychological horror video game which will be available for the whole month. Next is the shooting game "Evolve Ultimate Edition," which is free for players staring March 16 to April 15. Xbox 360 hits "Borderlands 2" and "Heavy Weapon" are also in the roster of free games that will be available. The former will be open for players beginning March 1 to 15, while the latter can be accessed starting March 16 to 31.

In other news, Microsoft unveiled the new Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday. Similar to Netflix, the said pass is a subscription service for Xbox One that allows members to access a catalog of free Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles. Following its reveal, some fans were concerned about how it will affect the Games With Gold program's future. Microsoft released a press statement about the service via Kotaku and clarified that Xbox Game Pass and Games With Gold will are different from each other, but both services will continue to be available for all players.

"Games with Gold is an added benefit specific to Xbox Live Gold members that rewards players with two to four free games each month to enjoy," a Microsoft rep said. "Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that gives you unlimited access to over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible games for Xbox One for $9.99 USD per month," the rep added.

The rep went on to explain that while Xbox Live Gold is not a requirement for Xbox Game Pass, it is needed for multiplayer games found in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The Xbox Game Pass will officially arrive this spring but people can now test it out through the Xbox Insider Program.