Xbox Games With Gold March 2017 games list news: Four titles confirmed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft has confirmed the list of free games for players subscribed on the Games with Gold program. In addition to the earlier announced list of Xbox games with backward compatibility, players will get to enjoy one additional Xbox 360 game on the Xbox One this month.

As seen in the official Xbox News website, the four titles in the list of free games on Xbox Games with Gold are "Layers of Fear," "Evolve Ultimate Edition," "Borderlands 2," and "Heavy Weapon."

Layers of Fear, which is available the whole month of March, puts players in the shoes (and mind) of an insane painter exploring a Victorian-era themed mansion that changes with the character's own insanity. Players say this game is both beautiful, masterful in its jumpscares, and makes one think about his own existence in the game.

Evolve Ultimate Edition, available from March 16 to April 15, is a 4v1 shooting game where players can go with three other friends to hunt a huge monster, or play alone as the monster against four hunters. With various hunter and monster classes, maps and games modes to choose from, each hunt will never be the same.

Borderlands 2, available from March 1-15 for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, is a highly-acclaimed first-person shooter that incorporates role-playing game mechanics and customization. Four players can work together to take on the infamous Handsome Jack in this awesome, high-octane shooting game.

Advertisement

Heavy Weapon, available March 16-31 on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, offers retro-style classic shooting gameplay that's both addictive and fun. Players can get a load of fun from 19 story-based missions, a survival mode, and the option to play cooperatively online.

These titles come in addition to Microsoft's Larry Hryb's announcement quite recently. Earlier, Hryb announced that five titles, in addition to Borderlands 2, are now available for Xbox One with backward compatibility. These titles are "Gyromancer," "Moon Diver," "Space Invaders: Infinity Gene," "The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match" and "Assassin's Creed Rogue."