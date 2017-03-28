Xbox Games With Gold April 2017 free games news: Microsoft unveils complete lineup including 'The Walking Dead' and 'Assassin's Creed' titles

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Microsoft has recently announced its complete list of free Xbox Live Gold games for the month of April.

Leading the way for next month's Games With Gold lineup are Crytek's "Ryse: Son of Rome" and Telltale's "The Walking Dead: Season 2." Confirming an earlier leak, the list also includes "Assassin's Creed Revelations" and "Darksiders."

Ryse: Son of Rome

Originally priced at $19.99, "Ryse: Son of Rome" can be accessed for free beginning April 1 until April 30. The hack-and-slash video game follows the story of a young Roman soldier named Marius Titus. After witnessing the murder of his family at the hands of barbarian bandits, he sets out on a mission to exact revenge on his enemies.

The Walking Dead: Season 2

Telltale's "The Walking Dead: Season 2" usually retails for $24.99, but it can be played for free from April 16 to May 15. Based on Robert Kirkman's comic book series of the same title, the episodic adventure game stars Clementine, a young girl whose parents died due to the undead apocalypse.

Darksiders

"Darksiders" is free for all subscribers from April 1 to April 15. Developed by Vigil Games, the game is inspired by the apocalypse. Players take on the role of War, one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. This action role-playing game is estimated to be priced at $19.99.

Assassin's Creed Revelations

"Assassin's Creed Revelations" can be accessed through the Games With Gold service from April 16 to April 30. This action-adventure game released in 2011 is the fourth major installment in the hit "Assassin's Creed" franchise. Similar to "Darksiders," it can be purchased at roughly $19.99.

By becoming a Games With Gold member, players can get the most advanced multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and bonus games. It also allows members to stay connected with other players worldwide. A one-month subscription is currently priced at $9.99, while a three-month service costs $24.99. For those who want to get a full year of service, Microsoft is offering a 12-month subscription for $59.99.