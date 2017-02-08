News Briefs

Twitter Goes Wild After Christian Virgin Compares Sex To A Can Of Soup On Hit TV Show
New Alleged Abuse Victim Says John Smyth Made Him Self-Harm To Rid Himself Of 'Sinful' Gay Desires
This Pastor Feeds His Congregation Rat Poison To Show God's Power: Is This Biblical?
German Evangelical Church Invites Pope To Visit In Historic First
Betsy DeVos: Five Reasons Christians Love And Hate Trump's New Education Secretary
Migrants Labouring For Qatar's FIFA World Cup Are Becoming Christians
Fifty Shades – 'Much Darker Than Kinky Sex' Say Protesters
Thousands Attend Catholic Ceremony In Japan Beatifying 'Samurai Of Christ'
Stand Up For Christian Values And Issue That Religious Freedom Order, Franklin Graham Urges Trump
John Smyth QC Faces Fresh Allegations Over Abuse In Zimbabwe

WWE Wrestlemania 33 rumors: Randy Orton, John Cena Face-Off To Happen? Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar Rematch Is On

Charlene Mason

A promotional photo for the recently concluded rematch between Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.WWE

Brock Lesnar isn't sitting quiet in the aftermath of his speedy defeat by Bill Goldberg at last year's Survivor Series. 

Nope, he's thirsty for revenge and looking to have it come April 2 when WWE WrestleMania 33 takes place in Orlando, Florida.

The duel with Goldberg is set to be one of the highlight of the night after he accepted Lesnar's challenge for a rematch.  It's unlikely Goldberg will be sweating after defeating Lesnar in just one minute 24 seconds last November. 

First though, he's set to duel with universal champion Kevin Owens for a title match at Fastlane on March 5.  And he's feeling pretty confident about that one too, telling Owens live on Raw, "It looks like you - and your title - are next." 

Meanwhile, fans are still guessing who Randy Orton will face off against after winning his way to the main event following his Royal Rumble appearance.

Advertisement

It all depends on what goes down in The Elimination Chamber, but Sportskeeda reports that the odds are actually against John Cena. The sports site reasons that he only recently won the WWE Championship, after defeating AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble, and is therefore an unlikely pick as a transitional champion.

Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Bray Wyatt are all possible contenders but they're putting their money on Styles or Wyatt.

Another fight to look forward to on the night is the grudge match between Seth Rollins and Triple H, which was thrown into doubt after Rollins suffered a knee injury.  

It would be a shame if Rollins missed out on a second Mania in a row after problems with his knee last year forced him to sit it out.

Dave Meltzer over at the Wrestling Observer Radio reports that he is on the mend and the match with Triple H is all set to go ahead. 

"Seth is considered good for WrestleMania," Meltzer reported. "So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that's what they're working towards. Maybe that's why they didn't tip their hand, but they are going with the idea that that match is still on and he will be ready for WrestleMania."

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY