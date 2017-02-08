WWE Wrestlemania 33 rumors: Randy Orton, John Cena Face-Off To Happen? Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar Rematch Is On

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Brock Lesnar isn't sitting quiet in the aftermath of his speedy defeat by Bill Goldberg at last year's Survivor Series.

Nope, he's thirsty for revenge and looking to have it come April 2 when WWE WrestleMania 33 takes place in Orlando, Florida.

The duel with Goldberg is set to be one of the highlight of the night after he accepted Lesnar's challenge for a rematch. It's unlikely Goldberg will be sweating after defeating Lesnar in just one minute 24 seconds last November.

First though, he's set to duel with universal champion Kevin Owens for a title match at Fastlane on March 5. And he's feeling pretty confident about that one too, telling Owens live on Raw, "It looks like you - and your title - are next."

Meanwhile, fans are still guessing who Randy Orton will face off against after winning his way to the main event following his Royal Rumble appearance.

It all depends on what goes down in The Elimination Chamber, but Sportskeeda reports that the odds are actually against John Cena. The sports site reasons that he only recently won the WWE Championship, after defeating AJ Styles at The Royal Rumble, and is therefore an unlikely pick as a transitional champion.

Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Bray Wyatt are all possible contenders but they're putting their money on Styles or Wyatt.

Another fight to look forward to on the night is the grudge match between Seth Rollins and Triple H, which was thrown into doubt after Rollins suffered a knee injury.

It would be a shame if Rollins missed out on a second Mania in a row after problems with his knee last year forced him to sit it out.

Dave Meltzer over at the Wrestling Observer Radio reports that he is on the mend and the match with Triple H is all set to go ahead.

"Seth is considered good for WrestleMania," Meltzer reported. "So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that's what they're working towards. Maybe that's why they didn't tip their hand, but they are going with the idea that that match is still on and he will be ready for WrestleMania."