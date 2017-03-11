WWE Wrestlemania 33 matches, predictions: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins not yet confirmed; Undertaker's final Wrestlemania fight?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

There are some nailbiting matches in store for the upcoming Wrestlemania 33 on April 2 as the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg take to the ring. But one duel that hasn't yet been confirmed is Triple H versus Seth Rollins.

Triple H was in fine form as he stepped back into the ring in Buffalo, New York, on Friday for WWE's Live Event, although his tag team lost out to Sami Zayn, Finn Balor and Chris Jericho.

Most of the line-up for Wrestlemania 33 is completed and while there are some amazing matches confirmed for the Florida event next month, fans are still waiting to hear whether Triple H will be part of the action.

If he does have an official match, his likely opponent will be Seth Rollins, who has been struggling with a knee injury of late. Triple H has certainly been putting the work in at the gym, if his crazy workout clips shared to his Twitter are anything to go by.

End of the #MidnightWorkout

95s x 22 Superset

Finished with incline shoulder touch push-ups...#DoTheWork #OneDayCloser pic.twitter.com/ZhxdxK1UiV — Triple H (@TripleH) March 2, 2017

IBTimes however, says it's looking increasingly unlikely that Triple H will be part of the action.

But even without them, the pay-per-view will be well worth tuning in for, with The Undertaker, Lesnar and Goldberg all heading into the ring.

It could possibly be the final Wrestlemania fight for The Undertaker, who's been a part of the event for the last 17 years. He's only lost one duel at Wrestlemania in that time - against Brock Lesnar. This time he's up against Roman Reigns and he certainly wouldn't want to lose to him but a defeat could persuade him it's time to move on.

Speaking of Lesnar, he could face another defeat at the hands of Goldberg, who previously destroyed him at the Survivor Series. Goldberg has been wiping out opponents pretty swiftly in singles matches and it will be interesting to see if he can pull off the same with Lesnar at Wrestlemania. It would be some feat and a pretty big shock if he did as Lesnar has had a good run at Wrestlemania since 2013. Will Goldberg be the man to break his winning streak?