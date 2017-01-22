WWE Royal Rumble 2017 rumors: Can The Undertaker Withstand Finn Balor And Samoa Joa

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 is nearly upon us and fans are hedging their bets as to who will win when The Undertaker and Goldberg enter into the ring.

There are 30 men entering the ring, but only one will reign at the massive pay-per-view in San Antonio next Sunday, with the winner becoming the number 1 contender for WWE World Championship or WWE Univeral Championship.

Some predict that ex-NXT Champion Samoa Joe could be the wrestler to put The Undertaker over the top rope. If it did, it would certainly give him a grand start to his WWE career and push him up to main events. He may well also face John Cena or Roman Reigns in the ring.

WWE Leaks puts Joe as a 2 to 1 favorite to win against Undertaker, compared to 4 to 1 odds for Finn Balor. Injury has forced Balor to sit out on matches since picking up the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Other names swirling around are John Cena, with 6 to 1 odds, and Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at 7 to 1. Lesnar must be thirsty for revenge after being wiped out by Goldberg at the Survivor Series.

WWE itself seems to be playing up Goldberg in the run-up to Royal Rumble. Could that be a hint at a win?

Other confirmed names at the Rumble include Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

According to Give Me Sport, WWE chief Vince McMahon isn't interested in a match between The Undertaker and John Cena.

The WWE supermatch is now in its 30th year and it will take the winner to the main event of WrestleMania in April.

It remains to be seen who will be the last man standing at the end of the huge bout at the historic Alamodome on January 29, at 7 ET/4PT on the WWE Network.