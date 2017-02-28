WWE returns 2017: Triple H coming back to the ring, Hardy Boyz in talks to return to WWE fold later in 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The TNA deal in place for popular tag team duo the Hardy Boyz expired last week but there are reports that the pair are in talks to return to WWE later this year.

According to the Wrestling Observer, TNA are keen to sign them to a short-term deal but the boys don't like what's on the table. So it looks like they are holding out to see if they can get a better deal.

A new deal would probably go down well with WWE fans, who have responded positively to the duo, particularly 42-year-old Matt's 'Broken' persona.

And the pair have enjoyed success too, claiming no fewer than seven tag-team championships. It's not clear whether they would be placed in Raw or Smackdown, which were recently split off by WWE, but they would probably do well in either.

A confirmed return for 2017 is Triple H, which fans have speculating for some time now. They will finally see some ringside action from Trips at two back to back live events, the first in Buffalo on March 10 and the following the day after in Toronto.

Triple H and Seth Rollins faced off against each other at Monday Night Raw in Green Bay this week when Triple H rubbished suggestions that Rollins could recover from his injury in time for an appearance at Wrestlemania 33, Cageside Seats reports.

"You will not be at WrestleMania," Triple H told him. "No matter what anybody says, no matter what anybody tells ya, you won't be at WrestleMania."

He then hurled a lot of insults at Rollins, freely admitting he used him, and calling him nothing more than a "washed up, beat up superstar who is worthless".

Triple H then actually told him to not even show his face at WrestleMania because if he does it will be the last time he's in a WWE ring.

Naturally, Rollins wasn't standing for that, telling Triple H: "I will be at WrestleMania and if it's the last thing I ever do then I swear to you it will be the last thing YOU ever do."