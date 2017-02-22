World Evangelical Alliance: It's (Sometimes) OK Not To Say God Was Jesus' 'Father'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The World Evangelical Alliance has backed Bible translators in a row over whether to describe God as 'the father' and Jesus as 'the son' in some languages.

Wycliffe Global Alliance, a Bible translating organisation, faced a backlash after it decided not to refer to God and Jesus as 'father' and 'son' in a small number of languages where the familial language would imply a sexual relationship between Mary and God.

Wycliffe Bible Translators, founded in 1917, is celebrating its 50th anniversary Photo: Wycliffe Bible Translators

One of its members bodies, Wycliffe Associates, announced it was leaving the Alliance in protest, with president Bruce Smith saying he was committed to supporting 'only Bible translations that use literal common language for Father and Son of God' and 'the Wycliffe Global Alliance includes Bible translation agencies that do not include Father and Son of God in some translations of the Scriptures'.

In response to the criticism the Alliance asked the World Evangelical Alliance to intervene and appoint a panel to judge on the dispute.

The panel said that while a literal translation of the word 'son' might not be appropriate or possible, the concept of sonship had to be included.

Advertisement

In their latest meeting the panel confirmed this ruling. Chair Dr Scott Moreau, professor at the evangelical Wheaton College, said: 'The WEA Oversight Group confirms that the Divine Familial Terms Translation Procedures, when applied appropriately, facilitate compliance with the April 2013 Panel recommendations.

'Once again the WEA Oversight Group affirmed the ongoing diligent work of Wycliffe and SIL in continuing to adhere to the guidelines established by the WEA Panel.'