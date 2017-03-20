'Wonder Woman' movie news, spoilers: Director reveals Wonder Woman's true power; Greek mythology to play vital role in the film
As Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment continue to dominate the cinemas with superhero films, another highly anticipated action-packed superhero movie from DC Extended Universe is coming soon. After debuting in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," the female superhero Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) will be seen in her self-titled movie this summer.
According to The Drop News, the upcoming film, which tells the story of Wonder Woman's origin, will have plenty of elements from Greek mythology, with gods and goddesses present in the story. Wonder Woman, also known as Diana, comes from an Amazonian tribe, which is composed of female warriors created by goddess Aphrodite. The Amazons were created to help the gods win the battle against Ares, the god of war, and restore world peace.
The conflict between Ares and Zeus started when the god of war felt envious towards the relationship that Zeus, the father of all gods, had with mankind. He began turning humans against each other, igniting all kinds of war. Ares then kills Zeus, but it is said that before he died, Zeus left a weapon to the Amazons that could kill Ares. This is the "god killer" sword. However, wanting to save mankind on her own, Diana steals the sword and leaves home.
In an interview with Comic Book, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins shared an important detail about Gadot's character. While the god killer sword can greatly help her in winning the fight against Ares, it is not actually the sword that has the power to kill the god of war. "She is the weapon that can kill Ares, not the sword," Jenkins revealed, regarding the superhero's true power.
Diana is a demigod and the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen). And she's the only one who can defeat the god of war. The director added, "She doesn't know her destiny, but there's a growing warrior spirit inside of her."
In other news, the "Wonder Woman" actress has just given birth to a healthy baby girl named Maya. This is Gadot's second child with husband Yaron Versano. She confirmed the news on Instagram, saying "And then we were four... She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful"
"Wonder Woman" is set to hit theaters on June 2. It is directed by Patty Jenkins, and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, and many more.
