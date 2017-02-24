Witches Organise 'Mass Spell To Bind Donald Trump'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald J Trump has survived mass protests at airports, accusations of infiltration by Russia and wholesale condemnation from other world leaders.

But a new sort of action against him is taking place on Friday of completely different nature.

Witches around the world are being urged to join a 'mass spell to bind Donald Trump' on February 24.

The 'Bind Trump' resistance has more than 4,000 supporters on its Facebook page and lays out how the spell is to be cast at 'midnight on every waning crescent moon until he is removed from office'.

The Bind Trump movement was lambasted by Christian Nationalists as 'the Left organizing their own religious display' Facebook / Bind Trump

Participants are told: 'This binding spell is open source, and may be modified to fit your preferred spiritual practice or magical system — the critical elements are the simultaneity of the working and the mass energy of participants.'

Advertisement

The event details liturgy to use and all the props needed for the voodoo spell including a 'unflattering photo of Trump', a 'tower tarot card', a 'tiny stub of an orange candle' and a 'pin or small nail'.

This is not the first time witches have come together against Trump. A protest in mid-September was filmed and posted to YouTube.

On the other end of the spectrum, a group from ChristianNationalism.com are countering the protest with prayer.

Kevin Ambrose writes: 'While this sort of magical attack on believers and servants of God is nothing new this instance stands out to me because they are attempting to enlist the aid of non-religious liberals. These people, mostly young, who may be riled up by the non-stop media attacks on President Trump are a fertile recruiting ground for Satanic groups.'

He adds: 'This is a declaration of spiritual war and it requires a response. As such the Christian Nationalist Alliance is announcing a Day of Prayer on each of these days. We beseech all Christian soldiers to answer this call to action by reading from Psalm 23. We ask you to join us in praying for the strength of our nation, our elected representatives and for the souls of the lost who would take up Satanic arms against us.'