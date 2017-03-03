Will Life Be Better Without Porn? Former Christian Sex Addict Shares His Answer To XXX Church

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What would life be without porn? The question was raised by XXX Church, an online ministry dedicated to helping people with porn and sex addictions.

In answer to the question, former self-confessed Christian sex addict Frank Honess said life would definitely be better without it. He admitted that he used to be hooked on porn, saying there was a time when he thought he could not survive without indulging in pornography.

But after he gave it up and recovered from his addiction, Honess realised that his life is better than it has ever been. "As I think back upon the 13 years I was addicted, I realise now that the lie I believed was that pornography provided me with a sense of security, an escape from the daily pressures and demands of my life," he wrote on the XXX Church website.

At the time he was hooked on porn, Honess still considered himself a Christian, a person who believed in and followed Jesus. But he realised now that his Christianity wasn't real at the time because he found fulfillment and satisfaction in porn and not in God.

"I lacked an outlet for the struggles that resided in my heart and mind," he confessed. "My perspective of real love and my view of the opposite sex were totally distorted. My ability to feel the effects of my sin had been completely burned out. I was living one huge lie that I called life."

His Christian transformation only took place when he realised that true intimacy comes through a real-life relationship with God. When he forged a relationship with his Creator, Honess began to develop a healthy way to cope with his feelings of stress, anger, loneliness, and fatigue.

"Today, change continues to happen in my life because recovery from sex addiction is a marathon, not a sprint," he said. "I continue to protect myself on the internet. And I will always continue to grow in intimacy with the One who calls me His Beloved."

Earlier, Pastor Craig Gross said most porn addicts don't actually go looking for porn, and that they merely chance upon these illicit photos and videos through "clickbaits."

"If you don't understand what click bait is, just go on Facebook and look at every 3rd ad. If it has a shocking or outrageous title and sounds too good to be true or fake, it is CLICK BAIT," he said.

Because of this, he warned people to be aware and be smart with whatever they access online. "Those ads almost got me. Chances are they have gotten you or the ones you love and just know this; it's a harsh world online and offline," said Gross.