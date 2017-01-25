Will Joy-Anna Duggar Get Married This Year? 'Counting On' Star Teases You 'Never Know'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Joy-Anna Duggar chats with her friend of 15 years, Austin Forsyth. (Screenshot/TLC/Duggar Family Blog)

Are wedding bells ringing for "Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and her beau Austin Forsyth?

During a TLC preview clip for the show, Joy-Anna's older sister Jinger got busy with her wedding preparations, and Joy-Anna was there to help.

Jinger met up with wedding designer and long-time family friend Cindy to check out the venue for her big day with soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, according to Us Magazine. When Cindy saw Joy-Anna, the wedding expert had to ask her: "So are you next?"

It was Jinger who teasingly answered first: "You never know," and Joy-Anna concurred: "Never know."

Joy-Anna, the fifth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar from "19 Kids and Counting," announced her courtship with long-time friend Austin last November by posting a video showing them together on the Duggar Family Blog.

Advertisement

"Hey y'all! I'm Joy Duggar and this is Austin," Joy-Anna said in the video message.

"I just asked her to enter a courtship with me," Austin said.

"And I said yes!" Joy-Anna added. "We've known each other for a long time."

She and Austin revealed that they had been friends for 15 years before they went into a courtship.

Austin is reportedly three years older than Joy-Anna. His parents Terry and Roxanne Forsyth own Fort Rock Christian Family Camp and Retreat Center in Combs, Arkansas, and are good friends with Jim Bob and Michelle. Both Austin and Joy-Anna have even been featured in a staff photo on the company's website.

Their courtship was announced on the camp's Facebook page. "We are extremely happy to announce the courtship of our son, Austin!" the message read. "He and Joy have honored the Lord and will be a great testimony for his goodness and provision for a spouse! Congratulations to Austin & Joy!"