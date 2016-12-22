Why You Shouldn't Let Others Define You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

"Then God said, "Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth." So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them." – Genesis 1:26-27

The Bible tells us that our identity is based on God, for He created us in His image and likeness. Before you dismiss this article as something that will simply tell you about what to wear, how to carry yourself, or how to behave like a Christian, realise that it's not. It's about you.

Identity Crisis

Dear reader, many of us face identity crisis problems sometime in our lives, whether as a young teen or even as a working-class adult with a family. This problem hits anybody of any age, and unless it is resolved the right way, we end up living the life we weren't meant to live.

Some of us try to find our identity in various sources. Some of us "look within ourselves" and get depressed after finding our flaws. Some of us compare ourselves to others and feel down because we see them in a better position than us. Both methods are sure to fail.

Advertisement

One method that ends up as a disaster, though, is letting others define us.

Fishing for an Identity

When we let the opinions of other people shape our perception of ourselves, we end up giving our lives to them. Everybody has an opinion, and no matter how good or bad those might be, I pray we won't base our identity on what others say.

I used to have that problem. I used to "fish for an identity." I'll go around asking people about what they think of me, what I wear, what I do, all that. And I'd do my best never to fail anybody because if I do and they get upset, I'll feel like a failure and talk down on myself for being "worthless."

That wrong mindset has affected me for quite a long time, effectively impairing me to live out my true identity as a child of God. How could that happen, you say? Here are some ways:

My fear of hearing negative comments imprisoned me to become a people-pleaser;

My desire to accommodate other people's wants led me to neglect my own needs;

My urge to please people pushed me to hate myself when others hate me; and last but most important,

My longing to find my identity in men's opinions led me away from my real identity according to the Word of God.

God or Man

Friend, our identity is based on how God sees us. He created us in His image and likeness. We were created to reflect His beauty and carry His character in an otherwise broken and fallen world. We are called to become the salt and light of the earth, carrying in us the Hope of Glory.

So you choose, my friend. Will you base your identity in man's opinion and fail to live the life that God intended for you? Or will you ditch human opinion in favor of God's Word and live in the power of the Spirit who raised Christ from the dead?