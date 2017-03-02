Why You Shouldn't Call What is Wrong 'Right'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Many people in the world today have their standards of morality turned upside down. They don't know what's right from wrong anymore.

It happened in the time of Jonah. It happened in the time of Noah. Yes, it has happened before and keeps happening now.

Upside-Down

The problem herein lies not within society as a whole, but society as a collection of individuals with a broken view of sin. The Bible tells us that sin is sin, and that it should never be considered "right" or "excusable." All sin is simply sin.

Isaiah 5:20 gives us a sobering reminder that it's wrong to call a "wrong" as something "right."

"Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who exchange darkness for light, and light for darkness; who exchange bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!" (MEV)

Wrong Is Wrong

Perhaps you're wondering why I wrote this article. I wrote this because I was reading the news fairly recently and read something that goes along the lines of "person in position honours troublemakers after they were corrected." Wow. I was so surprised.

• When we praise someone for acting haughty and proud, we actually give them more reasons to be proud of their arrogant behavior.

• When we applaud or laugh in appreciation at someone's rude and unkind treatment of someone because of the latter's gender or race, we are actually fuelling more hate and discrimination.

• When we award the wrongdoer and ignore the do-gooder, we are telling people that wrong is right, and good is bad.

God Doesn't Like It

Friends, God doesn't like that. We can't hide sin and convince ourselves that they're acceptable, even fine in the eyes of God. No one who ever sinned can tell God that "I'm clean." No one.

1 John 1:10 tells us, "If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar and His word is not in us."

We can't sugarcoat our wrongdoing and pretend it didn't happen. We can't turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to another's wrongdoing and say, "It's OK." No, we can't.

God takes wrongdoing for what it is: sin. He will not allow it to go free and without punishment.

"Don't you realise that those who do wrong will not inherit the Kingdom of God? Don't fool yourselves. Those who indulge in sexual sin, or who worship idols, or commit adultery, or are male prostitutes, or practice homosexuality, or are thieves, or greedy people, or drunkards, or are abusive, or cheat people—none of these will inherit the Kingdom of God." (1 Corinthians 6:9-10 NLT)

If we are in sin, we need to repent. If our brothers or sisters in Christ have sinned, we need to help them by telling them the truth about sin, and then work gently to restore them in Christ. We need to tell people that wrongdoing will always be wrong.