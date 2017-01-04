Why There Is Hope in Christ Even for the Suicidal

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dealing with suicidal thoughts seems to be one of the most hopeless situations people can find themselves in. But even in the deepest and darkest pits of despair, there is still hope found in Christ and the assurance of His finished work.

Death and it's sting are a curse held powerfully by the power of sin. It's the ultimate consequence brought by this broken world.

But the great news is that Jesus himself has overcome the power of the sting of death. Though we will all experience death, it can be in the loving terms of God. Psalm 118:17 gives to us this powerful declaration from the psalmist: "I shall not die, but I shall live, and recount the deeds of the LORD."

Even Righteous People Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts

To think that the Bible is of no help to people who struggle with depression or suicidal thoughts is a misconception. I don't think there will ever be as great as a collection of depressed and mentally struggling people as the Bible. There were even people who were considered righteous and godly who struggled with depression. Here are just a few examples.

Elijah struggled with suicidal thoughts and preferred to die after experiencing the exhaustion of ministry and the death threats that followed. "I have had enough Lord, he said. Take my life, I am not better than my ancestors." (1 Kings 19:4)

Jonah preferred to die rather than deal with the thought of Nineveh—an enemy of his homeland—experiencing the mercy and grace of God. "Now O Lord, take away my life, for it is better for me to die than to live." (Jonah 4:3)

Job, after experiencing great trial and testing, hated his life and expressed his utmost desire to taste death. "I loathe my very life, therefore I will give free rein to my complaint and speak out in the bitterness of my soul." (Job 10:1)

The prophet Jeremiah struggled with depressive thoughts and even cursed the day he was born. He even wished that he was not born at all! "Cursed be the day I was born...why did I ever come out of the womb to see trouble and sorrow and to end my days in shame?" (Jeremiah 20:14,18)

Jesus Is Familiar With Your Pain

The Bible also tells us that Jesus Himself experienced trouble with His own life. Though He was fully God, He was also fully man and experienced the same struggles we did. He feared death itself, got exhausted, wept and grieved. But in all this, He overcame even the gloomiest thoughts.

Jesus knows your suffering and promises restoration and rejuvenation for those that seek it. He invites us saying, "Come to me, all who labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." (Matthew 11:28)

If you feel hopeless today, know that there is still hope in Christ. He knows your pain and offers a way out for you if only you put your trust in Him.