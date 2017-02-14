Why The Love We All Search For Is Found In Christ Alone

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Popular culture today is thirsty for love. We know that we were created with a great hunger and desire for love. We do all we can to satisfy that desire, sometimes even taking counterfeit love that the world offers just for the sake of satisfaction.

We long for love so much that we look for it in media and are willing to pay big bucks for it. Take the movie "50 First Dates" for instance. Released on Feb. 13, 2004, the romantic flick made $196,482,882 total in worldwide box office sales. Another romantic comedy that made it big was "As Good as It Gets," which made $$314,178,011 in worldwide sales, and $12.6 million on opening weekend alone.

Why do so many people want to watch romantic movies and soap operas, read romance novels, and listen to love songs? Because at the heart of what we all search for is love—whether that's romantic love, love from parents or even from friends and colleagues.

The greatest shortage we face today is not the lack of money, resources, land or ideas. It's the lack of love. And that's because we were created that way—to always be searching for love. But how then do we find the satisfaction in this great craving for love that God has so obviously wired into us?

John 15:13 tells us this, "Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends."

This is the love we are all searching for—a love that serves selflessly and would gladly give it all. That love we find in no other than Jesus Christ alone.

God wired us to be perpetual recipients of love because He is a perpetual giver of love.

Sadly the world tries to replace the satisfaction that Jesus gives with counterfeits that promise to deliver the same but never meet our expectations. As a result we blindly chase after lust, greed, ambition and worldly desire, thinking they would meet our needs only for us to be frustrated.

The love we search for is not found anywhere in this world. It's found in Jesus alone. Paul prays in Ephesians 3:18 that we "may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the length and width, height and depth of God's love."

Because truly there is nothing greater than God's love, and in it we can be satisfied.

Are you diving into the satisfaction of love that is in Christ today?