Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The time of the Judges in the life of Israel was confused, confusing and in many ways very sad. It was a time of violence in which the innocent suffered. After the optimism of the successful conquest of the land, it saw the Israelites' dream of a permanent homeland come perilously close to failure as they were oppressed by military forces more powerful than theirs.

Pexels

Their national identity was preserved by judges sent by God, who taught them his ways, arbitrated their disputes and led them in battle. One of the most remarkable was a woman, Deborah. Her ministry makes it impossible for anyone to argue that God only chooses men for leadership roles.

1. We're told that 'Deborah, a prophetess, the wife of Lappidoth, was leading Israel at that time' and that she 'held court under the palm of Deborah'. The Israelites 'came to her to have their disputes decided' (Judges 4: 4-5).

She was a woman of authority, recognised for her wisdom and strength of character. She was not in a subordinate role to her husband Lappidoth; she had been called by God to serve him as a leader.

2. She was a war strategist who told Barak, the head of the army, how to fight his battles (verse 6). So great was his trust in her that he insisted on her accompanying him to fight – a lack of trust in God that would lead her to rebuke him for it (verse 9).

Advertisement

3. She sang a psalm of praise with Barak after their great victory. Both of them equally represented the people in putting into words their gratitude and awe at what God had done. And Deborah doesn't become an 'honorary man' for the conflict: she says, 'Village life in Israel ceased until I, Deborah, arose, arose a mother in Israel' (verse 7).

The Israelites – male and female – didn't look down on Deborah because of her gender or assume she couldn't do the job God had called her to do. They accepted her authority without complaining or resentment. What mattered was not whether she was male or female; it was that God had called her.

Follow Mark Woods on Twitter: @RevMarkWoods