Why It's Important to Grow In Spiritual Sensitivity

Relational sensitivity is something hard to explain as a science. But we know it's there, and that the stronger it grows, the stronger the relationship becomes and the greater the things we can do together. It's kind of like how it is with music.

I've been a musician for quite some time. When working with a band, one of the top priorities is always to work on chemistry, making sure that everyone gels into one cohesive sound. It's no different with our relationship with God. If there's anything we should be desiring more and more today, it's spiritual sensitivity.

If you truly examine your heart today, is your desire for more spiritual sensitivity at a level that you believe is challenging you to receive more of God into your life? If not, then it's not too late! To grow more in your desire for sensitivity to God's Spirit, you need to know what's at stake. Here are three great benefits that come only through spiritual sensitivity.

1. Know God's Heart

Romans 8:5 tells us, "For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those who live according to the Spirit set their minds on the things of the Spirit."

Because we were all born and raised as sinful beings, we had been on a highway leading us away from God for a long time before the opportunity to come and approach Him once more arose.

Through Christ, the gap between God and man has been bridged, but we have a lot of catching up to do. The more we grow sensitive to God, the more He reveals to us His heart.

2. Spirit-Empowered Living

It's in everyone to want more power to do greater things. But how do you gain access to it? Some think it's through sharper skills, bigger networks and larger budgets.

As we become more sensitive to God, we are endowed more and more with that power. In Acts 1:8 Jesus says, "But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you, and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth."

3. Greater Satisfaction

As more and more of the Spirit is poured out and more and more of Christ is revealed, the greater the joy and satisfaction we receive. God truly is the greatest source of delight, and He is more than willing to indulge us.

Psalm 34:8 declares, "Oh, taste and see that the LORD is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in him!" God is indeed good and the more spiritually sensitive we become, the more of that goodness we taste.