Life

From Homelessness To Hope: Catholic Priest Who Met God On The Streets
Bishop Eddie Long's Daughter Calls Her Father 'Perfect' In Heartfelt Remembrance
Church Of England Wrestles With Fracking In New Report
Tremors Felt In Rome As Three More Earthquakes Hit Italy
President's Inauguration And The Bible: An Unconstitutional Convention
La La Land Isn't Just Glorious – It Reminds Us Of Our Capacity For Joy
Mysterious Catholic Lay Organisation Opus Dei Begins Process Of Electing New Leader
Archbishops Of Canterbury And York: Give Thanks For The 'Great Blessings' Of The Reformation
Trump Is 'Unlikely' To Be The Anti-Christ: Meryl Streep And The Corrosive Politicisation of Society
Hope Amid Crisis: Testimonies Of Christian Transformation In War-Torn Syria

Why is God Good to You?

JB Cachila

Pixabay

God is a very good Father. There's no one who's like Him on earth—no one as kind, as loving, and patient, and as merciful. Yet for all that, many of us seem to take His kindness for granted. We forget that He is a just and holy God who tolerates no sin or wickedness.

Still, why is God good to us?

God's Deliberate Kindness

God is inherently and purposefully kind to us. 1 John 4:8 tells us, "Anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is love."

God is love personified, and love itself finds its meaning in Him. Because God is love, it follows that He is kind.

Advertisement

One wrong thing that we tend to do, however, is emphasising one side while totally neglecting the other. 1 Peter 1:15-16 tells us,

"But as He who has called you is holy, so be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, 'Be holy, for I am holy.'" (1 Peter 1:15-16 MEV)

God's goodness that springs from His love for us is accompanied by His holiness. God's holiness is defined as Him being the only one "worthy of complete devotion as one perfect in goodness and righteousness." He alone is perfect, righteous, and good (see Mark 10:18).

It is from this holiness of His that His kindness toward us is made more meaningful.

Don't Take It for Granted

Friends, God shows tremendous kindness and goodness to us not because He's this lonely God looking for some attention. Neither is He a genie who makes Himself always available to do our bidding and give in to our requests as if we're His bosses, even if we use the name of Christ Jesus.

God is God, and He alone reigns supreme over everything. He has destined eternal life with Him to those who believe in and put their faith in His Son, and has destined eternal torment to those who do not. Hell is as real as heaven is, and is tremendously painful as blissful as heaven could be.

In light of this, God's kindness is given more weight for us, because it's His kindness that leads us to repentance; away from sin and towards God through His Son Jesus Christ.

"Don't you see how wonderfully kind, tolerant, and patient God is with you? Does this mean nothing to you? Can't you see that his kindness is intended to turn you from your sin?" (Romans 2:4 NLT)

Don't take His kindness for granted, dear reader. He is very patient indeed, but time is ticking. Respond to His goodness by turning away from your sin and coming to Christ Jesus for salvation.

More News in Life
  • resurrection

    3 Things the Gospel Enables Us to Do

    More than just saving us from hell and giving us entrance to heaven, the Gospel of Christ enables us to do things that no other event, teaching, mindset, or discipline can ever give. Here are some things only the Gospel of Christ can empower us to do and to be.

  • word-of-god

    How Joshua 1:7 Translates to Real Life

    God gave us His complete and perfect counsel in the Bible. It contains all the instruction and guidance that a child of God needs to live a holy and godly life in pursuit of Christ. Merely trying to follow it won't be enough, friends. We should obey it outright

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY