Why is God Good to You?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

God is a very good Father. There's no one who's like Him on earth—no one as kind, as loving, and patient, and as merciful. Yet for all that, many of us seem to take His kindness for granted. We forget that He is a just and holy God who tolerates no sin or wickedness.

Still, why is God good to us?

God's Deliberate Kindness

God is inherently and purposefully kind to us. 1 John 4:8 tells us, "Anyone who does not love does not know God, for God is love."

God is love personified, and love itself finds its meaning in Him. Because God is love, it follows that He is kind.

Advertisement

One wrong thing that we tend to do, however, is emphasising one side while totally neglecting the other. 1 Peter 1:15-16 tells us,

"But as He who has called you is holy, so be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, 'Be holy, for I am holy.'" (1 Peter 1:15-16 MEV)

God's goodness that springs from His love for us is accompanied by His holiness. God's holiness is defined as Him being the only one "worthy of complete devotion as one perfect in goodness and righteousness." He alone is perfect, righteous, and good (see Mark 10:18).

It is from this holiness of His that His kindness toward us is made more meaningful.

Don't Take It for Granted

Friends, God shows tremendous kindness and goodness to us not because He's this lonely God looking for some attention. Neither is He a genie who makes Himself always available to do our bidding and give in to our requests as if we're His bosses, even if we use the name of Christ Jesus.

God is God, and He alone reigns supreme over everything. He has destined eternal life with Him to those who believe in and put their faith in His Son, and has destined eternal torment to those who do not. Hell is as real as heaven is, and is tremendously painful as blissful as heaven could be.

In light of this, God's kindness is given more weight for us, because it's His kindness that leads us to repentance; away from sin and towards God through His Son Jesus Christ.

"Don't you see how wonderfully kind, tolerant, and patient God is with you? Does this mean nothing to you? Can't you see that his kindness is intended to turn you from your sin?" (Romans 2:4 NLT)

Don't take His kindness for granted, dear reader. He is very patient indeed, but time is ticking. Respond to His goodness by turning away from your sin and coming to Christ Jesus for salvation.