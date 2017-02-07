Why Fathers Should Be Hands-On Parents

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Loving, hands-on fathers have significant positive effects on their kids, various studies and statistics have shown. Some of the studies show that such display of fatherly love lowers the risk of juvenile delinquency, and increase the possibilities that the child will grow up to become smart and high-performing person in the future.

Many experts believe hands-on fathers are much needed in today's world. However, not all fathers are able to do so effectively. Why is that?

It's probably because these fathers didn't have a good role model of a father either.

Daddy Issues

Many people today have what we call "Daddy issues." There are those who grew up distant from their fathers because the latter was working to earn a living, far away from home. Others simply had unaffectionate, distant fathers at home. Worse, others didn't know or lost the chance to get close to their dads – because the father either died, or abandoned the child and the mother.

These and many other reasons break the heart of God, who Himself is a Father. He knows how important a father is, that's why in Malachi 4:6, we read of His great desire to have fathers and their children turned towards each other.

And yes, He Himself wants to fill in the gaps that earthly fathers could never ever fill by offering to be our Father:

"I will be a Father to you, and you shall be My sons and daughters, says the Lord Almighty." (see 2 Corinthians 6:18)

Being a Hands-On Dad

If God sees the importance of being Father to us, we must also see the importance that an earthly father has. If you're a father, a soon-to-be-father, or are simply hoping to be a father someday, here's why you'll want and need to be hands-on with your kids.

1. God meant parenting to be done by both parents

When God told the first man and woman to "be fruitful and multiply" and "fill the earth and subdue it" (see Genesis 1:28), He wanted both of them to do the noble, God-ordained task of having children, rearing them, and then raising them.

Parenting wasn't meant to be the mom's job alone. God meant that mom and dad work together to do it.

2. Fathers give children a picture of the love of God

In Matthew 7:11, the Lord Jesus said that if evil earthly fathers are able to give good gifts to their kids, we can just imagine the great gifts God our Father can give us. Although that might appear to be a bad picture, it applies: earthly fathers will always impact how kids will perceive God the Father.

For example, a young boy grows up with a distant father who always comes home drunk. He will likely have a hard time believing that God the Father is a very personal Dad who wants to lavish His love without limit. Earthly fathers affect their child's view of God.

3. Fathers become role models to their children, teaching them what to value in life

Earthly fathers become role models for their children, teaching them what to value in life based on their own life.

Even the Lord Jesus acquired some traits and values from His earthly father. In Matthew 12:55, we read people speak about Him, "Is He not the carpenter's son?" He was in Joseph's line of work.

