Why Does God Still Make Christians Feel Guilty Even Though He Knows They Are Not Perfect?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Pixabay)

Guilt is a difficult thing to deal with, and Christians suffer from it every time they do something wrong.

One letter writer asked renowned evangelist Billy Graham why guilt is even necessary if God already knows that humans are imperfect and are bound to commit sin time and time again.

Graham answered that Christians need to deal with their guilt because without it, they would never learn from their sins.

"Let me ask you a question: If one of your children does something wrong (or even dangerous), do you simply smile and say, 'Oh, well, it doesn't make any difference. We know they're not perfect'?" he wrote for the Bowling Green Daily News.

Graham said that he doubts it. Because parents want what's best for their children, they go to great lengths to teach their children the difference between right or wrong and distinguish what is dangerous or harmful.

Advertisement

"If they never learn this, they'll not only end up spoiled (and probably disliked), but they could end up hurting both themselves and others. In other words, because you love them, you want to do all you can to help them grow up and become responsible and wise adults," he said.

In the same way, God wants what is best for Christians. Because He loves His children so much, He is going to help them live the way He knows they should, Graham said.

Guilt is an important proponent to this learning process, and even though it is difficult to deal with, Christians need to face it whenever they make bad choices, he added.

"Face honestly your need for God, and open your heart and life to Jesus Christ. He loves you so much that He was willing to give His life for your salvation," said Graham.

Earlier, Graham shared some tips on how to deal with guilt. He wrote on his website that people should seek God first and thank Him for the gift of forgiveness.

Graham said it would also help if people seek out a counsellor — "someone who knows God's Word can be trusted, and can help you live by its truth" — who can help them deal with their issues.