Why are new parents and middle-aged couples most at risk of marriage breakdown?

Elizabeth Davies of Marriage Care and Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life Marriage Care

The fourth Way We Are Now 2017 report, out today from Marriage Care, addresses the current quality of adult couple relationships in the UK from those best placed to know - the partner organisations who deliver marriage preparation and relationship counselling. The report contains a satisfying amount of good news for those concerned for couple relationships, as well as important awareness of today's trends including the 'top ten strains' on relationships. For Christian communities keen to do their best to support couples there is much here to encourage a redoubling of effort and pointers as to where best to focus resources wisely.

Among the many nuggets of good news is a renewed awareness that 75 per cent of people are in satisfying relationships, 57 per cent are in relationships that are 'completely' or 'almost completely' rewarding and 53 per cent never or rarely argue with their partner. Equally heartening is the news that, more than once a week, nearly a third of couples set aside time to spend specifically with each other. Also 87 per cent never worry that their partner is less committed to the relationship than they are.

However, of the 25 per cent who are in distressed relationships, age, parenthood and socio-economic situations are factors which seem to increases that likelihood. Middle age seems to be the most challenging time with reported distress levels being highest among those aged 46-60 years old. Parenthood is also a significant factor, with new parents at increased risk, 'which can continue well after the baby reaches the age of two'.

Social and economic factors also play their part, not surprisingly given that money worries are the biggest stress. A third of those classed by the statisticians as C2DE's (skilled and unskilled manual workers, casual and low-grade workers, those on state benefits and pensions) experience relationship distress compared to a fifth of those in clerical/supervisory, professional, administrative or managerial occupations (ABC1's). At Marriage Care we have had some success in addressing this relationship inequality in our counselling service, perhaps because we do not charge fixed fees. Just under half of our clients this year came from households with less than average incomes. A quarter live below the poverty line.

Some of the report's more intriguing findings relate to the importance of commitment and to the attention the couple pay to exploring both what it means and to planning their future. Overall both men and women identified commitment as the third most important factor in a relationship. 87 per cent reportedly don't worry about their partner not sharing their own level of commitment. However, 9 per cent said that they do worry.

When practitioners were asked about this 'commitment asymmetry' (where one partner is more or less committed than the other) they shed light on its longer-term impact on a relationship. Counsellors reported that it had affected 95 per cent of the clients they had worked with in the past year. A third said that they often see clients who have not previously discussed in detail major life decisions and for whom this has subsequently proven to be problematic. A quarter of our marriage preparation practitioners often encounter couples who have not talked through the meaning of commitment. That is something they are encouraged to do as an integral part of the programmes we offer and yet another reason why quality marriage preparation is so critical to the longevity of a relationship.

Unfortunately for those who do experience relationship distress, two-fifths don't know where to access support, only 22 per cent would actually do so if their relationship was experiencing difficulty and more than half said they would not want anyone to know if they did manage to access professional support. Since 'It Takes Two' suggests that a quarter of couples are experiencing relationship distress, a sizeable proportion of our population could clearly benefit from the support that is available, if they knew about it and how to find it. De-stigmatising relationship support is also critical and while the report asks government to do more here, we in the Christian community also have a part to play in normalising couple counselling. Part of our efforts must also be preventative, reaching couples before they make – or slide into – a long-term commitment, giving them time and space to consider what commitment looks like for them and how they will make those long-term life-changing decisions. But much more of our work must be targeted to reach couples in the first few years of their child's life and especially to those in middle-life, whom we might previously have imagined were 'ticking along nicely'.

Elizabeth Davies is Director of Volunteer Recruitment, Training and Formation at < Marriage Care, the largest faith-based relationship support charity in the UK. Marriage Care delivers counselling and marriage preparation services through a network of 53 centres, more than 100 counselling locations and the sheer dedication of more than 700 professionally trained and accredited volunteers. Call 020 7371 1341, email connect@marriagecare.org.uk. On Twitter @Marriage_Care