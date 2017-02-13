When Is Shrove Tuesday 2017? Pancake Day Is Approaching

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Leo Johannes

Shrove Tuesday is the day before the first day of Lent, known as Ash Wednesday. This year it falls on February 28.

The date changes every year because it's related to Easter Sunday, which in the Western Church falls between March 22 and April 25 within seven days after the astronomical full moon. The Eastern Church uses a different calendar and Easter is often later.

Shrove Tuesday takes its name from the old word 'shrive' which means 'absolve from sin'. It was used as a preparation day for Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the solemn season of Lent. However, it was also a day for indulging in foods that were frowned on during Lent, including rich ingredients like butter and eggs – hence the tradition of making pancakes to use them up. In some countries it's called Fat Tuesday or Mardi Gras, and elaborate carnivals take place on the day. Some people think the festival has pagan roots. The fact that it's so closely tied to the Christian Easter makes this unlikely, though it might well have incorporated some pagan traditions in some parts of the world.

In the UK Shrove Tuesday is often just known as Pancake Day. But for Christians who are going to observe Lent it can be an important part of their spiritual discipline.