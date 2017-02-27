When Does Lent 2017 Start And End, And What Is Lent Anyway?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Catholics and Anglicans alike mark Ash Wednesday with a symbol of the cross in ash on congregants' foreheads Reuters

Lent is a 40-day religious observance that takes place before Easter celebration. During this time, Christians try to replicate Jesus Christ's sacrifice and resistance in the desert for 40 days.

This year, Lent starts on March 1, Ash Wednesday, according to The Christian Post. It ends on Holy Thursday, April 13.

During Lent, Christians practice fasting and abstinence. They either give up a self-indulging habit or luxury, or they keep themselves away from worldly influence. The decision varies from person to person. A smoker might decide to withdraw from cigarettes, or those who are fond of partying every night might opt to stay at home during this period.

Some families observe Lent together and give up meat and poultry in their daily meals. Others give up the use of well-loved gadgets.

Many people also utilise this time to do more volunteer work and meditate on scripture.

Christians start Lent on Ash Wednesday by going to church and having ash in cross shape marked on their foreheads. The ashes used to make this symbol come from the palms taken from the previous Palm Sunday, which were burned. The cross symbolises repentance from sins and respect for the good example set by Christ.

Western churches usually observe Ash Wednesday the day after Shrove Tuesday, according to the Mirror. Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day, actually comes from the word "shrive." It's a time when Christians seek absolution from their sin by doing penance.

The tradition is that Christians are "shriven" before Lent, so they would go to Confession and admit their sins to a priest. A "pancake bell" would be rung to call them to Confession.

Pancake Day was later formed because people would use up all rich foods such as eggs, milk and sugar from their cupboards before the 40-day fasting starts.

While many believe the tradition of mixing these ingredients up for pancakes has a pagan root, many argue that it is a Christian act. Each ingredient represents one of the four pillars of faith — eggs for creation, flour for sustenance, salt for wholesomeness, and milk for purity.