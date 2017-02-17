Entertainment

Why We Should Not Take Ourselves Too Seriously: 7 Fun Looks At Evangelical Christian Culture
Memo To Bewildered Bishops - Please Be Shepherds, Not Sheep
Why Christians Should Beware Of Random Acts Of Kindness
Could This Be The End For Britain's Ugliest Cathedral?
Christian Florist Barronelle Stutzman Loses Appeal Against Discrimination Conviction
Egyptian Christian Gunned Down By Suspected ISIS Militants
Is It Time For India To Change Its Constitution To Stop Christian Persecution?
Franklin Graham Defends Describing Transgender People As 'Weirdos' - 'Jesus Wasn't Real Loving ...
Sir Mo Farah Has Athletics Track Named After Him At Catholic University
One Evangelical's Journey Towards Accepting Gay Blessing In The Church Of England

When Are British Bank Holidays In 2017?

Christian Today staff writer

Bank holidays are public holidays where the majority of the working population in the UK have a day off work.

It originates from the Church's calendar of saints' days and religious festivals with many existing bank holidays retaining some link to Christian holy days or feast days.

Aside from the obvious Christmas Day, Good Friday and Easter Monday, the spring bank holiday was originally Whit Day, linked to Pentecost when the Holy Spirit was given to the disciples.

Pexels

Although there is no automatic right to time off on bank holidays, most people are granted a day off or extra pay for working on these days.

Here are the remaining bank holiday dates for England and Wales in 2017:

Advertisement

Good Friday: 14 April

Easter Monday: 17 April

May bank holiday: 1 May

Spring bank holiday: 29 May

Summer bank holiday: 28 August

Christmas Day: 25 December

Boxing Day: 26 December

In Scotland an extra bank holiday is added for their patron St Andrew's Day on 30 November.

And in Northern Ireland they manage two extra bank holidays on top of those in England and Wales – one for their patron St Patrick's Day on 17 March and one to mark the battle of the Boyne on 12 July.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY