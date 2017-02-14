What's Wrong With John Piper's Advice About Nude Selfies

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I don't blame Christians for trying to tackle a culture where young people are increasingly influenced by problematic cultural messages, where sexual harassment in schools is rife, teens are learning about sex from porn and more than ever, want to learn about sex and relationships in a positive, healthy way. It's important that they do, but it's also not particularly straightforward

Enter John Piper, with a recent interview outlining his reasons why Christians should never send nude selfies. Featuring a lengthy explanation outlining why nakedness is a form of divine judgment and for the unmarried, something shameful, the piece also critiques modern society's use of nudity as a source of power and fame.

Unfortunately, it's characterised by a blaming tone that puts the onus on women to tell a man that 'it's over' as soon as he asks to see her body because it's 'not normal', it's 'sick' and will ultimately lead to him moving on to other women and internet porn. With not so much as a nod to the fact that in such situations, coercion or abuse could be involved, Piper speaks to women directly, telling them that '...you will have told him that it's okay, because you cooperated...'.

The shame-filled language continues, with Piper stating that he doesn't 'know what goes on inside a woman's head', but that she must have a 'deformed sense of sexuality' if she's the sort of woman who would send pictures of her body to a man. He ends with a threat - that taking nude pictures is certain to lead to them being made public in the end and that truly, then, those involved 'will discover what God meant by bringing judgement on yourself'.

Years of exposure to Christian culture have taught me that there's a very fine line between encouraging young people – particularly young, single people – to maintain a Christian sexual ethic and creating an unhealthy view of sexuality altogether. Too often, as with Piper's interview, any positive messages are lost among statements that seem overwhelmingly condemning and can lead to people instead ending up with a lot of unnecessary baggage

Some may think it's necessary to use what essentially amount to scare tactics – particularly with young people – in order to make sure that single Christians behave responsibly, but the result is often an exaggeratedly negative view of sexuality that has left people struggling to navigate it all once they marry.

Many people are familiar with the tales of analogies used in youth groups and in 'abstinence only' sex education: the body as a piece of gum, a cupcake, a piece of sticky tape. Once 'chewed', 'licked' or 'crumpled', it's left discarded, undesirable, unclean; traces of it stuck to the bodies – and souls – of others.

I'd hoped the Church had listened to enough of the backlash against this sort of teaching to move on, but a friend recently drew my attention to a 'sticky tape' teaching exercise for young people, being used in the UK, in 2017. And when listening to a talk from a recent Christian festival for teenagers, it was worrying to hear the speaker tell his impressionable audience that abstaining from sex before marriage would make sure it was an amazing experience once they finally did get married.

We have so far to go. Even beyond the warnings about naked selfies, pre-marital sex and 'going too far', talking about sexuality – and in particular, women's sexuality – in a frank and open way, remains taboo for the church..

Evident from Piper's threats of judgment and disgust at the 'deformed' sexuality of women who do things he doesn't approve of – and in the wider conversation about sex within the Church, is that discussion of women's agency and desire is often either ignored completely or condemned.

The focus on avoiding sex before marriage tends to focus on it being damaging, a cause of pain and 'brokenness'. Christians are encouraged not to think about particular feelings, not to act on them, to put thoughts aside and even to regard them as something to be ashamed of.

Married couples get to hear the second part of the story – that sex is beautiful, spiritual and wonderful, with a fulfilling sex life being important to a marriage and something that they must work at. In single sex seminars, men listen to talks about their inevitable struggles with lust while women are told they need to work on 'making the effort' because it's what God wants for marriage – and what is especially important to their husbands.

What they want and what may be important to them is less of a focus. Assumptions are made about how married women feel about sex that can leave women with a high sex drive feeling that there is something wrong with them..

The disconnect is stark: a culture that too often focuses disproportionately on the shame and sin attached to sexuality expects married couples to quickly rid themselves of the potential legacy of such teaching.

It's telling that, when I ask friends whether they can recommend helpful resources about sex for married Christians, they struggle to think of books that don't present a conservative view of gender roles, or make positive reading for women.

Author, speaker and blogger Sarah Bessey once felt compelled to create a list of biblically-faithful yet egalitarian marriage resources. The excited response from her readers and other Christians online certainly demonstrated that more discussion is needed and perhaps – since she was able to compile a list of more than 60 such resources – it's time more churches stepped out of the box when teaching on this topic.

John Piper's views on nude selfies are a particularly unpleasant example of what happens when judgment and shame take centre stage in teaching on sex. And yet even when it comes to supposedly more 'approachable' and less conservative teaching, it's almost consistently disappointing to hear or read 'advice' about sex and relationships that never seems to deviate from the vaguely unhelpful, generalising statements you've heard countless times before.

I have no doubt that much of this is down to evangelical leaders feeling squeamish when it comes to talking about sex, leading to them sticking to simple messages that don't involve too many hard conversations, but it's letting people – particularly women – down. How long will Christians have to talk about the damage done by problematic teaching and tired stereotypes before we see things change and witness more frank, more healing and fewer shame-led conversations taking place?

Hannah Mudge writes about feminism and faith and is one of the founders of the Christian Feminist Network. She works in digital communications and fundraising for an international development organisation. Follow her on Twitter @boudledidge