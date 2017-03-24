What's the Christian way of overcoming past hurts?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness." — Lamentations 3:22-23

No affirmation could be sweeter when believing God for freedom from past hurts. And while it seems like an oversimplification at the outset to believe that mercies just come afresh, experiencing freedom from past hurts is simple. It's not easy, but it is simple.

Emotional hurts can be caused by various things: loss of a loved one or prized possession, a toxic relationship, a career slump, a ministry problem or even an intense trial. These things bring wounds upon the soul, which can heal much slower than physical injuries. Sometimes it even feels like full healing will never come.

But the Bible promises us that we can and we will heal. Isaiah 53:5 tells us, "But he was pierced for our transgressions; he was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and with his wounds we are healed."

Jesus' finished work on the cross promises not just spiritual and physical healing but even emotional healing from past hurts.

Here are three ways to overcome past hurts.

1. Humbly admit you are hurt

Many times communities—sadly even churches and families—teach us that if we are Christian, all should be okay and that we should always be happy and perfect in Christ.

But that's rarely the case. We all have hurts, pain, struggles, and wounds that are much better off exposed—whether to many people or to a chosen trusted few.

The one reason why people hide hurts is shame or even pride. But God tells us to humbly confess our hurts to God first and foremost, and then to others. Acceptance is always the key to starting the healing process.

2. Surrender it at the cross

Nothing in this world can heal the soul. The only thing that can heal the heart is the power of Christ's finished work on the cross. Because of what Jesus did for us we can freely declare that "with his wounds we are healed."

God's desire is to bring upon us healing and wholeness, and it starts with us coming God and leaving our hurts at Jesus' feet. Jesus says in Matthew 11:28, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

3. Allow the Holy Spirit to mend your hurts

Jesus once referred to the Holy Spirit as the comforter (John 14:16). That's because in God's presence comes a full refreshing comfort that allows us to experience greater mercies. When we are in God's presence, we are fully affirmed, fully restored, and fully renewed.

Psalm 23:3 tells us, "He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake."

When we are filled with God's Spirit, he restores and mends us. All we need to do is allow Him to do so and give Him full access to our hearts.