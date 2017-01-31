What We Can Learn From David's Life Before He Became King

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

There are so many things to learn from David, the man after God's own heart. Many of us know him to be the young boy who slew the giant Goliath. Some of us know that he is the famous Psalmist of Israel. Some also know that he used to play the harp whenever Saul would feel depressed, and Saul would get healed as a result. Yes, David is one remarkable young man.

Aside from these descriptions, there are still some more things that we can learn from David – even before he became the king Israel loved. Here are some of them.

1. God Saw David As The Man After His Heart Long Before He Officially Became King

In 1 Samuel 13:14, we read that, "The Lord has sought for Himself a man after His own heart and the Lord has commanded him to be prince over His people..." Samuel said this to Saul while the latter was still king over Israel.

The "man" Samuel was referring to was David. In fact, Samuel didn't know David at that time yet. Only God knew him like that, a "man after His own heart."

Advertisement

This should encourage us, brothers. God knows us even before we set out to do something of service to Him and His Kingdom. David was a simple shepherd at that time, but God knew what he would become. He knows you, too.

2. David Also Saw A Season Of Running Away

In 1 Samuel 19-21, we read of David running away from Saul and the throne of Israel. Of course he had no intention to kill the current king to sit as king even if it was already prophesied to him. He did, however, had to run away because it wasn't time for him to sit on the throne. He could be killed by Saul if he stayed.

This should encourage all of us. Some of us know that God has a great plan for us, but there are times when we have to go through a season where it appears like nothing is happening in our favour. In fact, something negative could happen to us as we wait upon the Lord.

Still, don't be discouraged. What God said will happen when the time is ripe. Just like David: eventually he became king.

3. David Was Compassionate Towards The Broken

1 Samuel 22:1-2 is a passage that speaks strongly about David's compassionate leadership:

"David departed from there and escaped to the cave of Adullam. And when his brothers and all his father's house heard it, they went down to him there. There gathered to him every one that was in distress, and every one in debt, and every one that was discontented. So he became captain over them. Now there were with him about four hundred men."

Before he became king, David was already captain over the distressed, those in debt, and the discontented. He exhibited concern over the people.