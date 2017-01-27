What to Do Now That Donald Trump Is U.S. President

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Donald J. Trump is now the President of the United States of America, long considered as the world's most powerful and influential nation. Going through the news reports day by day gives us an idea of just how many people hate him, just how many people resent his victory in a very divisive election season, and, at the same time, just how many people were fed up with the previous system.

But seriously, in all the turbulence that's happening in the U.S. and outside it (there are anti-Trump rallies even outside the U.S., according to the news), Christians need to know that they are expected to stay as Christian.

A Different Citizenship

Fellow believers in the Lord Jesus Christ, we ought to realise and remember—and remember hard—that before we ever respond to anything in this world, we must keep in mind that we do not belong here.

You may be American, British, Indian, African, Chinese, or any nationality, but if you're a Christian, your nationality is not top priority anymore. You are now in Christ, a citizen of heaven. Paul tells us,

Advertisement "But our citizenship is in heaven, from where also we await for our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our body of humiliation, so that it may be conformed to His glorious body, according to the working of His power even to subdue all things to Himself." (Philippians 3:20 MEV)

We must realise that if we are in Christ Jesus, we are citizens of heaven before we are citizens of any nation on earth. Our identity as children of God takes first precedence over our nationality, race, or ethnicity. Again, we are told:

"You are all sons of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, and there is neither male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you are Christ's, then you are Abraham's seed, and heirs according to the promise." (Galatians 3:26-29 MEV)

What to Do Now

As a Christian who has his citizenship, roots, and final destination in heaven, we need to have a clear mind and laser-like focus in doing the very thing we all need to do now that Trump is the POTUS: To honour Christ and follow Him just the same.

• As Christians, "you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind," and then "love your neighbor as yourself." (see Matthew 22:37,39)

• As Christians, we will "Go into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." (see Mark 16:15)

• As Christians, we will live "for Him who died for [us] and rose again." (see 2 Corinthians 5:15)

• As Christians, we are always and will always be Christ's ambassadors, "as though God were pleading through us. We implore you in Christ's stead: Be reconciled to God." (see 2 Corinthians 5:20)

• As Christians, we will "make supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings for everyone, for kings and for all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceful life in all godliness and honesty, for this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior, who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth." (see 1 Timothy 2:1-4)

Let's just continue loving God.